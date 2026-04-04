K Kavitha demanded a special Telangana Assembly session to address rising school fees. She accused the Revanth Reddy govt of inaction, possible collusion with private schools, and questioned why a draft bill on fee regulation was being ignored.

Telangana Jagruthi founder K Kavitha on Saturday demanded that the Telangana government convene a special Assembly session to address rising school fees, alleging inaction and accused revanth Reddy-led government of possible collusion with private education institutions.

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Kavitha Alleges Govt Betrayal, Demands Special Session

In a post on X, Kavitha questioned why a similar urgency shown at the Centre for the Women's Reservation Bill was not reflected at the state level. "If a special session of the parliament can be convened for the Women's Reservation Bill, what stops CM Revanth Reddy from doing the same for the middle class being looted by private schools?" she said.

She pointed out that the Telangana Education Commission had already submitted a draft bill on fee regulation months ago, but no action had been taken. "The Telangana Education Commission submitted the draft bill months ago, yet it gathers dust while fees skyrocket. This isn't just laziness or reluctance--it's a betrayal," Kavitha said.

Raising serious allegations, she questioned whether there was a "hidden nexus" between the government and private educational institutions. "Is there an invisible agenda or a hidden nexus with the corporate education lobby? Exorbitant fee hikes are draining the life savings of families, making mere survival a battle in some cases," she added.

Kavitha urged the state government to act immediately, stating, "Stop the excuses and call a special session to pass the Fee Regulation Act NOW!" https://x.com/raokavitha/status/2040334750234116290

Centre Announces Special Parliament Session

Her remarks come, following the Centre's announcement of a special Parliament session. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said Parliament will convene on April 16 to take up the Women's Reservation Bill. "We are convening the Parliament on 16th April. We will take up the Women's Reservation Bill then. Empowerment of women is our commitment. We must come together for the empowerment of women, not play politics," Rijiju said.

The issue of rising private school fees has been a growing concern among middle-class families in Telangana, with increasing demands for regulatory intervention by the state government.

(ANI)