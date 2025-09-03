K Kavitha resigned as MLC a day after her suspension from BRS, launching fierce attacks on cousins Harish Rao and Santosh Rao over the Kaleshwaram scam. She accused Harish Rao of colluding with YSR earlier and BJP now.

A day after her suspension from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for alleged anti-party activities, K Kavitha on Wednesday resigned from her post as MLC. Her ouster followed her accusations against cousins T Harish Rao and J Santosh Rao over alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. The suspension was formally announced through a letter issued by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and senior leader Soma Bharat Kumar, with Telangana Jagruthi leader and the BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, Kavitha's father, approving the decision.

In a press conference, Kavitha said she is resigning as MLC from Bharat Rashtra Samithi and submitting her resignation letter to Council Speaker.

"Yesterday afternoon, I saw media reports about the BRS Party's suspension of me. After being released from Tihar jail, I participated in various programs and worked for BC Reservations and other initiatives against the Congress government while wearing the BRS flag. I don't understand how these actions constitute anti-party activities," Kavitha said.

On being suspended from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party, K Kavitha said, "I am requesting my father to examine the party leaders surrounding him. I spoke straightforwardly and requested him to consider my words. Revanth Reddy and Harish Rao allegedly planned to destroy our family while travelling together on a flight; Revanth Reddy should answer for this. Revanth Reddy booked cases against only my family members, KTR and KCR, but not against Harish Rao. When the Kaleshwaram project began, Harish Rao was the Irrigation Minister, and Revath Reddy didn't speak out against him. Harish Rao and Santosh Rao are allegedly planning to destroy our family and party. Harish Rao wasn't troubled but was a "bubble shooter." He allegedly gave money to work against KCR and KTR in the Assembly elections."

She added, "...I have never worked against the interests of the people of Telangana, but some leaders of the BRS who have vested interests and only think of their benefits have taken the lead role in BRS and put pressure on my father to expel me from the party...I request my father, K. Chandrashekar Rao, to look into the true intentions of the leaders who are around you...They have broken the BRS family and they did this for their self-interests...The way Telangana CM Revanth Reddy colluded with traitors of the party to break the BRS family, the people of Telangana will not forgive you…"

K Kavitha launched a sharp attack on her cousin and BRS MLA, former minister T Harish Rao, accusing him of involvement in the Kaleshwaram scam. Calling him 'not a troubleshooter but a double shooter', she alleged that Harish Rao had colluded with the YSR government in the past and is now working in coordination with the BJP. "He gave money to work against KCR and KTR in the Assembly elections," she said. Kavitha also targeted her brother and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao in her remarks.

On September 1, BRS MLC K Kavitha reacted to the Telangana government's decision to hand over the Kaleshwaram project probe to the CBI, alleging that any damage to KCR's image stems from the actions of BRS leaders Harish Rao and Santosh Rao. She accused both of conspiring against her and the former chief minister.