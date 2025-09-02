MLC Sravan Dasoju said BRS suspended senior leader K Kavitha for alleged anti-party activities, including remarks against KCR, KTR and Harish Rao. He added that her statements defamed party leadership, prompting KCR to take stern disciplinary action.

Hyderabad (Telangana): Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Sravan Dasoju has defended the party's decision to suspend senior leader and MLC K Kavitha from the party and alleged that she has been indulging in "anti-party activities" for the past few months. Sravan Dasoju alleged that Kavitha has made absurd statements targeting her father K Chandrashekar Rao, a former Telangana Chief Minister, and her brother KT Rama Rao, who is party's working president.

"For the last few months, BRS party's senior leader K Kavitha has been involved in anti-party activities. She has made absurd statements targeting former Chief Minister KCR and party working president KT Rama Rao... She has also made absurd statements against our senior leader, Harish Rao, indirectly endorsing Revanth Reddy's allegations of corruption in the Kaleshwaram project," he said.

"Along with this, she has also given absurd statements against Santosh Rao. So, the way she is continuously and consistently talking about defaming the party leadership in the media, lakhs of workers are worried about it. Due to this, KCR has taken a stern decision and K Kavitha has been suspended from the party," he added.

The suspension marks a major development in Telangana politics, given Kavitha's prominence as both a former MP and a senior BRS figure. Her fallout with the party leadership, particularly over the Kaleshwaram project and her criticism of key leaders, is expected to provide ammunition to both Congress and BJP.

The decision of suspension was taken by the party president, K Chandrasekhar Rao, who stated that her recent behaviour and actions were "damaging" the party's reputation.

In a post on X, BRS said the party leadership is taking this matter seriously as the recent behaviour and "ongoing anti-party activities of party MLC Smt. K. Kavitha are damaging the BRS party".

“Party President Shri K. Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision to suspend Smt. K. Kavitha from the party with immediate effect.”

On September 1, Kavitha, while reacting to the Telangana government's decision to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Kaleshwaram project, alleged that any taint on KCR's image regarding the Kaleshwaram issue is due to BRS leaders Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, accusing them of conspiring against her and KCR.

"In the CBI probe, KCR will emerge spotless, like a pearl washed clean...If KCR's image is tainted in the Kaleshwaram issue, the reason is Harish Rao and Santosh Rao. Despite several conspiracies against me by them, I endured. Behind Harish and Santosh Rao, it is certainly Revanth Reddy. KCR is facing a CBI probe because of Harish Rao and Santosh Rao," she alleged.

"I am not a puppet to play to the tunes of the BJP or the Congress...KCR never thinks about food or money. But false accusations are being hurled at KCR. People will remember the Kaleshwaram project for 200 years to come. It is tragic that a great leader like KCR is now facing a CBI probe," she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)



