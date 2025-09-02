BRS has officially suspended MLC K. Kavitha from the party, citing allegations of involvement in anti-party activities. Her expulsion was approved by her father and party president K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has officially suspended MLC K. Kavitha from the party, citing allegations of involvement in anti-party activities. The move came day after Kavitha blamed her cousins T Harish Rao and J Santosh Rao for alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. The announcement of her suspension was made through a letter signed by party working president K.T. Rama Rao and senior leader Soma Bharat Kumar, with party president K. Chandrashekhar Rao approving the decision.

BRS tweeted, "The party leadership is taking this matter seriously as the recent behavior and ongoing anti-party activities of party MLC K. Kavitha are damaging the BRS party. Party President K. Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision to suspend K. Kavitha from the party with immediate effect."

KCR on Kavitha's suspension

Kalvakuntla Kavitha's father, former Telangana Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao said her remarks and conduct had openly violated the party’s core principles. He cited indiscipline and breach of trust as the key reasons behind the action. KCR maintained that Kavitha's recent allegations against senior party leaders had crossed all limits of tolerance. He said such statements not only damaged the credibility of the party but also undermined the unity that the BRS had maintained over the years.

K Kavitha's remarks

K Kavitha ignited fresh turmoil inside the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) by openly blaming senior leaders for harming her father K Chandrashekar Rao's image. She accused T Harish Rao and former MP Megha Krishna Reddy of giving KCR a 'corruption tag' and further alleged that Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar conspired to push her out of the party's inner circle. Her statement marked one of the sharpest internal attacks within the party since its formation, raising doubts about unity in the leadership at a time when the BRS is already struggling to stay politically relevant.

On August 22, Kavitha was removed as honorary president of the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) while she was abroad. She alleged that the decision was politically motivated and carried out without her knowledge at the party office. Claiming violations of labour laws, she said, "A grudge was held against me for simply questioning the party’s internal functioning."

Kavitha pointed to a leaked letter she had written to KCR after the BRS silver jubilee meeting as a turning point in her rift with the party. In that letter, she told her father that he should have spoken more strongly against the BJP. "Even I personally felt you should have targeted BJP some more, Daddy," she wrote.

She has since demanded accountability for the leak, questioning why no probe was ordered. Instead, she said, the leadership acted against her. Kavitha further alleged that false messages had been conveyed to her in KCR’s name and warned of attempts to merge BRS with the BJP, a move she claimed to have opposed even while in jail.