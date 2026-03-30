BRS MLC K Kavitha penned an open letter to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy demanding justice for teachers and employees affected by the controversial GO 317. She slammed the Congress govt for failing to fulfil its promise to review the transfer order.

Kavitha Demands Justice for GO 317-Affected Employees

Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha has written an open letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday and demanded justice for employees and teachers affected by GO 317, which had initated large scale transfers of teachers and government employees across the state. She requested that employees be transferred to their native places under a one-time relief measure.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

She recalled that after the reorganisation of districts in the state, government employees and teachers who were already working in various erstwhile districts and zones were given postings in new districts and zones based on seniority. "In this process, employees and teachers with eight years or less service were allotted to one of the newly formed districts within the erstwhile districts. To facilitate this reallocation of employees district- and zone-wise, the then BRS government issued GO No. 317 on 6th December, 2021," the press note read.

However, she pointed out that due to a lack of clarity regarding local status in the GO, thousands of employees and teachers are facing difficulties. She also reminded that Revanth Reddy, in his capacity as PCC President at the time, had written a letter to then Chief Minister KCR highlighting these issues.

Criticism Over Unfulfilled Promises

She criticised that despite promising to review GO 317 during the 2023 Assembly elections, and ensure justice to employees and teachers if voted to power, the Congress government has not fulfilled that promise so far.

She noted that a Cabinet Sub-Committee led by Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha was formed to address the issue, but its report has not yet been made public. She said that only after the report is released will there be clarity on the number of affected employees.

She further stated that the minister had assured on the Assembly floor that the issue would be taken up with the Central Government, but even that promise has not been fulfilled, as no letter has been sent so far. This, she said, reflects the lack of concern for employees' problems. She demanded immediate and clear directions to resolve the issues faced by GO 317-affected employees and teachers.

Concerns Raised Over New 'Local Status' Rules

Kavitha criticised that changes made by the Congress-led government in the rules determining local status have caused serious injustice to local youth. She expressed concern that under the new rule, recognising those who studied in Telangana for four years from Class 8 to Intermediate as locals and the students who go to other states for Intermediate education are being treated as non-locals.

At the same time, those who move to areas near Hyderabad and study there until Intermediate are considered locals, thereby taking away opportunities meant for native candidates. Further, she demanded that the previous rule, that is, recognising local status based on studying for seven years from Class 1 to 10 in a particular state or district, should be reinstated.

Govt Criticised for Neglecting Student Welfare

Kalvakuntla Kavitha also criticised both the Central and State governments for failing to provide even basic sanitary pads to girl students studying in SC/ST welfare hostels and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs). She made these remarks in a post on the social media platform X on Monday.

She demanded that, just like under the PM SHRI scheme in other schools, free sanitary pads should be provided to girls in SC/ST welfare hostels and KGBVs. She also urged the government to release cosmetic charges to students every month. (ANI)