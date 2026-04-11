LoP Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to social reformer Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary. Both leaders took to 'X' to praise his lifelong struggle for equality, social justice, and the empowerment of women and the marginalised.

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to social reformer Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary.

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In an 'X' post, the Congress MP said that Phule dedicated his life to protecting the rights and entitlements of marginalised people, adding that his struggle against discrimination and inequality showed the path to the nation for equality and justice. "On the birth anniversary of the great social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, I offer my humble salutations to him. He dedicated his entire life to protecting the rights and entitlements of the marginalised. His struggle against discrimination and inequality showed the nation the path to equality and justice. His ideals and thoughts will forever continue to inspire us to move forward towards social justice," said Gandhi.

PM Modi, Other Leaders Pay Homage

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his 200th birth anniversary, lauding him for championing the rights of women and the marginalised. "On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, paying tributes to a visionary social reformer who dedicated his life to the ideals of equality, justice and education. He was also a pioneer in championing the rights of women and the marginalised. Through his efforts, education became a powerful instrument of empowerment. This year, we mark the start of his 200th birth anniversary celebrations. May his thoughts continue to guide everyone in the pursuit of societal progress," PM Modi wrote on X.

The Prime Minister also paid floral tribute to Phule along with President Droupadi Murmu at Prerna Sthal in the Parliament premises. Among other leaders, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and JP Nadda, and former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh also paid tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

Who Was Mahatma Jyotiba Phule?

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was a renowned Indian social activist, reformer, and writer from Maharashtra. Born on April 11, 1827, in Satara, Maharashtra, he's best known for his tireless efforts to eradicate the caste system, promote women's education, and empower the oppressed. (ANI)