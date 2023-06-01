Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Justice SV Bhatti sworn in as Chief Justice of Kerala High Court

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan gave Justice SV Bhatti the oath of office in the auditorium of the Raj Bhavan on Thursday (June 1). On May 26, he was raised to the position of Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, where he had been serving as Acting Chief Justice since April 24.
     

    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 1:13 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti took the oath of office as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on Thursday. 

    According to a statement from the Raj Bhavan, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan gave Justice Bhatti the oath of office in the auditorium of the Raj Bhavan in front of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan, state ministers, and a number of judges from the Kerala High Court.

    On May 26, he was raised to the position of Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, where he had been serving as Acting Chief Justice since April 24.

    Justice Bhatti, who was born in 1962, began his legal career in the High Court of Judicature of AP in Hyderabad in 1987 after enrolling in the Andhra Pradesh Bar Council. In 2013, he was sworn in as an Additional Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

    In June 2014, he took over as a judge for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at the High Court of Judicature in Hyderabad.

    Upon bifurcation and establishment of the Andhra Pradesh High Court at Amaravati in 2019, Justice Bhatti was sworn-in as its judge. In 2019, he was later transferred and appointed to the Kerala High Court as a judge. 
     

