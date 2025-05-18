The Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation targeted terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, leading to a brief escalation of cross-border hostilities.

New Delhi: The Indian Army's Western Command has released a new video on social media platform X, showcasing Operation Sindoor, a military operation launched in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The video is accompanied by a caption that reads, "Planned, trained & executed... Justice served."

Operation Sindoor: A response to terror

The operation was launched on May 7, targeting nine terror-related sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir. This was in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam that resulted in the loss of 26 lives. The Army personnel in the video describe the operation as a lesson for Pakistan, one that it had not learned for decades.

After Pakistan responded to Operation Sindoor with shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir, India carried out a coordinated attack on 11 Pakistani airbases. The attack targeted radar systems, communication centers, and airfields. The video shared by the Army's Western Command provides a glimpse into the planning and execution of Operation Sindoor.

On May 10, India and Pakistan agreed to stop hostilities, bringing an end to the escalation of violence along the border. The Army's video release comes as a reminder of the operation's success in delivering a strong message to Pakistan.

The Army personnel in the video emphasize that Operation Sindoor was not an act of revenge, but rather a delivery of justice.