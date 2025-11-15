Congress' Naveen Yadav won the Jubilee Hills by-election by over 24,000 votes. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy called the victory a mandate for the party's welfare and development plans, noting it increases the government's responsibility.

'Win Increases Our Responsibility': CM Revanth Reddy

Following Congress' victory in the Jubilee Hills by-elections, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy congratulated the party workers, while highlighting their increased responsibility in the state. Reddy reflected on the unfavourable results achieved by the Congress party in Hyderabad during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections; however, he mentioned that following the success of the Jubilee Hills by-poll, citizens want the government to move forward with its welfare and development action plan. "I want to congratulate each and every Congress cadre who strived hard for Jubilee Hills victory. This win has increased our responsibility more. On the occasion of completing two years(In government), and during the general elections, in Hyderabad city, we didn't have very favourable results. Now, with the people standing by us and blessing the Congress party, they are asking us to move forward with the welfare and development action plan. They have blessed us, asking us to carry out these programs responsibly," CM Reddy told reporters on Friday.

Naveen Yadav Secures Decisive Victory

Congress' Naveen Yadav secured a decisive victory by 24,658 votes in the high-stakes Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election against BRS' Maganti Sunitha Gopinath. Naveen Yadav strengthened Congress' position in the Telangana Assembly by securing a total of 98,988 votes to BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha Gopinath's 74,259 votes. Returning Officer, P. Sairam, announced Naveen Yadav's victory in the presence of the District Election Officer (DEO). The victory Certificate of Election (Victory Confirmation Certificate) was also handed to him.

Jubilee Hills is one of the eight assembly constituencies that went to bypolls on November 11. The election results were declared on Friday, along with the results of the Bihar Assembly elections, in which the Congress suffered a major disappointment, winning in only six seats out of the 60 seats. (ANI)