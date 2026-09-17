A mega blood donation camp was organised in Agartala, Tripura, to mark PM Narendra Modi's birthday. The event, part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', saw participation from BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb, who donated blood, and Tripura CM Manik Saha.

A mega blood donation camp was organised at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala on Thursday as part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ being observed on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

The camp was organised under the initiative of the 5 Tripura Battalion NCC, in collaboration with the West Tripura District Administration, as part of a series of service-oriented activities marking the occasion.

BJP National General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP from Tripura West, Biplab Kumar Deb, donated blood at the camp. His participation highlighted the importance of voluntary blood donation and community service.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also attended the voluntary blood donation camp as part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tripura's Month-Long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

Tripura is observing a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from September 17 to October 17, with blood donation camps, health initiatives and other public-service programmes planned across the state.

Chief Minister Manik Saha had announced the campaign under the theme “Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva”. The blood donation programme at Pragna Bhavan formed part of the state-wide observance, with the initiative seeking to encourage voluntary participation in activities benefiting the community. (ANI)