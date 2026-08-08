An eight-member student delegation from the 'JPSC-JSSC Aspirants Justice Forum' is set to hold talks with the Jharkhand government in Ranchi. The meeting comes amid an ongoing indefinite hunger strike against alleged exam irregularities.

An eight-member student delegation from the 'JPSC-JSSC Aspirants Justice Forum' will hold talks with the government-constituted delegation at the State Guest House in Ranchi on Saturday morning.

Students from this forum have been continuously struggling since July 5, after exposing irregularities in the 14th Civil Services Preliminary Examination conducted by JPSC on July 2.

These students are currently on the 15th day of their indefinite Satyagraha (hunger strike/peaceful protest).

In support of these students, student leader Devendra Nath Mahto has been on a hunger strike for the past six days.

In view of the meeting, heavy security has been deployed at the State Guest House in Ranchi, where the eight-member student delegation will meet the State government officials to discuss the demands of the students.

The medical team on Saturday checked the vitals of the student protestors staging a hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Jharkhand against the alleged irregularities in the JPSC-JSSC exam.

Meanwhile, a designated delegation of the Student protestors in Jharkhand left for the Circuit House today for dialogue with representatives of the Jharkhand Government regarding the demands of the aspirants.

'Demands Remain Unchanged': Student Leader

Earlier today, Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto emphasised that the demands of the aspirants remain unchanged regardless of who sits across the negotiation table.

"The team has told us that we will go for a dialogue at the Circuit House at 10 am. Had the government agreed to our demands when the other students met them, then it wouldn't have been necessary for us to go as well. It doesn't matter how many of us go to meet them. All of us have the same demands, which should be fulfilled," he said.

Key Demands of the Protesters

The protesters at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi have demanded the cancellation of all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE, and PGT exams after 2019, a CBI investigation into the irregularities, strict action against the "mafias and agencies involved," disclosure of category-wise cut-offs (UR, EWS, BC-I, BC-II, SC, ST), OMR copies, and response sheets for transparency regarding the process and a recruitment calendar modelled after UPSC/SSC standards. (ANI)