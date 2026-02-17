Union Health Minister JP Nadda is set to launch two major national initiatives, SAHI and BODH, to advance Artificial Intelligence in India's healthcare sector at the India AI Impact Summit, aiming for safe, ethical, and transparent AI adoption.

Landmark AI in Healthcare Initiatives

Health and Family Welfare Union Minister, JP Nadda, will launch two landmark national initiatives, one the Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare for India (SAHI), and the other the Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI (BODH), at the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam on Tuesday, as per the official press release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare for India (SAHI)

According to the press release, SAHI is a national guidance framework to enable the safe, ethical, evidence-based, and inclusive adoption of Artificial Intelligence across India's healthcare system. It aims to provide strategic direction for governance, data stewardship, validation, deployment, and monitoring of AI solutions, while supporting States and institutions in the responsible adoption of AI solutions aligned with public health priorities.

Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI (BODH)

BODH, developed by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur in collaboration with the National Health Authority, is a privacy-preserving benchmarking platform that enables rigorous evaluation of AI models using diverse, real-world health data without sharing underlying datasets. As a digital public good under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, it is designed to strengthen trust, transparency, and quality assurance in the deployment of Health AI.

Together, SAHI and BODH mark a significant step in India's journey towards building a robust, responsible, and globally competitive health AI ecosystem, the press release said.

India AI Impact Summit

The Summit is the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South and has drawn participation from over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers and 500 global AI leaders. Policymakers, technology companies, academia and industry representatives are attending the event, which aims to translate AI discussions into development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address of the Summit on February 19. After inaugurating the Expo, he met with exhibitors, including startups and research institutions, to showcase AI applications across sectors.

He was accompanied by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Jitin Prasada.

The Expo spans 10 arenas across more than 70,000 square metres and features over 300 exhibition pavilions. More than 600 startups are participating, and the event is expected to draw over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates.