Union Health Minister JP Nadda slammed the Himachal Pradesh government, alleging it failed to effectively utilise record financial assistance provided by the Centre and is now attempting to blame New Delhi for its own shortcomings.

Nadda Accuses State of Inefficiency

The Union Health Minister and former BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday alleged that the state administration under Chief Minister had failed to effectively utilise record financial assistance provided by the Centre and was attempting to blame New Delhi for its own shortcomings.

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Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Nadda claimed the Modi government had consistently extended financial support to Himachal Pradesh and that there had never been any shortage of funds from the Centre.

"Funds are not the problem. The problem is utilisation. The Government of India has provided assistance whenever required, but the state government has failed to spend the money effectively and submit utilisation certificates on time," he said. "The Government of India has never denied funds to Himachal Pradesh. The real issue is that the state government has failed to utilise the money and complete projects on time." He said.

BJP's Electoral Success in HP

Thanking the people of Himachal Pradesh for repeatedly supporting the BJP in the 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nadda said recent Panchayati Raj and urban local body election results also reflected public support for the BJP. "The political mood in Himachal Pradesh is clearly visible. The people have repeatedly blessed the BJP, and recent local body results indicate the same trend," he said.

Centre's Financial Support and Project Delays

Nadda cited a series of financial figures to support his criticism of the state government. According to him, the Centre provided over Rs 2,000 crore in special assistance and additional support for post-disaster reconstruction, while externally aided reconstruction projects worth thousands of crores had also been approved. He highlighted major infrastructure investments in the state, including national highway expansion, four-lane projects, hydropower initiatives, railway development, smart city projects and healthcare infrastructure.

Healthcare and Infrastructure Projects

The BJP leader said projects such as the Renuka Dam, AIIMS Bilaspur, new medical colleges, railway station redevelopment and smart city initiatives had progressed due to Central support. He also accused the state government of failing to utilise funds provided under the Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. "Critical care blocks, integrated public health laboratories and primary healthcare infrastructure projects remain incomplete despite Central funding. Funds are at risk of lapsing because the state government could not execute the projects," he alleged.

Industrial Park Projects

Referring to the Bulk Drug Park project approved for Himachal Pradesh, Nadda said the Centre had sanctioned substantial financial assistance, but project implementation remained slow. He also criticised the state's handling of the Medical Devices Park project, alleging that an opportunity created through Central support had not been fully utilised.

Disaster Relief Fund Utilisation

On the issue of disaster-related financial assistance, Nadda said the Centre had sought project-wise details and utilisation reports before releasing additional funds. "The Government of India cannot simply release money without project details. Queries were raised seeking information about proposed expenditure and damage assessments, but responses were delayed," he said.

'Directionless' Governance Alleged

In a stinging attack on the state administration, Nadda alleged that governance in Himachal Pradesh had become directionless. "Senior officers are publicly levelling allegations against one another. Ministers are at odds, administrative accountability is weakening, and governance is suffering. What we are witnessing today is not merely bad management but no management," he said.

Centre's Continued Commitment

Despite his criticism, Nadda reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained committed to supporting Himachal Pradesh. "The Government of India will continue to support Himachal Pradesh in every possible way. There will be no discrimination against the state. Our only concern is that the funds provided should be utilised efficiently for the benefit of the people," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)