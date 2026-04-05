Union Minister JP Nadda stated that election manifestos are no longer 'ceremonial' but reflect a new culture of accountable government. This comes as the BJP released its Keralam manifesto, outlining a roadmap for the state's development.

A New Culture of Accountability

Union Minister JP Nadda on Sunday emphasised the growing importance of election manifestos at present, noting that earlier it was "ceremonial." Addressing an event in Thiruvananthapuram, the former BJP chief stated that the people used to forget what promises were made during elections after two to three years, and the same manifesto was presented in the upcoming polls. He noted that at present, a new culture has been set up, which reflects responsive, responsible, proactive, and accountable government. "Political parties are talking about manifestos. Previously, nobody used to talk about them, or if they did, it was only ceremonial. People would forget whatever was said or promised after two or three years, and the same manifesto would reappear at the next election, though the issues remained the same... Now, a new culture has developed -- that of a responsive, responsible, proactive, and accountable government. For the first time, the political scenario has changed. Political parties are presenting their report card. What we said we did, and what we did not say, even that we have done," said Nadda.

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BJP Unveils Keralam Election Manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Keralam on Tuesday released its election manifesto outlining a detailed roadmap for the state's development, sector-specific economic growth, and welfare initiatives for women and poor families if voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls.

Promises of Sector-Specific Growth

The manifesto, unveiled by the party's national president Nitin Nabin and state party chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar, positions Kerala as a preferred global tourism destination while aiming to develop the state's cities as specialised economic hubs. The party has promised to promote Thiruvananthapuram as an IT and innovation capital, Kochi as India's shipbuilding hub, Kozhikode as a centre for healthcare and medical innovation, Thrissur as a cultural tourism capital, Kollam as an internationally competitive blue economy cluster prioritising marine exports, and Kannur as a defence innovation hub. The party emphasised that these sectoral hubs are expected to generate substantial employment opportunities.

Keralam Assembly Elections 2026

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with the counting of votes on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) seek to unseat the incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and gain control of the 140-member assembly. The LDF-led government has governed the state for around a decade. Around 2.7 crore electors are expected to participate in the election.

Voter Demographics

Following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state electoral roll, the final voter list for Keralam was released on February 21. The revised roll includes 2,69,53,644 voters--1,31,26,048 male voters, 1,38,27,319 female voters, and 227 third-gender voters. Among them, 4,24,518 voters belong to the 18-19 age group. (ANI)