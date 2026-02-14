Union Minister JP Nadda and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended Swami Rama Himalayan University's 8th convocation. Nadda urged 1,001 graduates to use their education for humanity and contribute to building a developed India in 'Amrit Kaal'.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the 8th Convocation Ceremony of Swami Rama Himalayan University, Jolly Grant, as the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour, respectively. The Union Minister congratulated 1,001 students who received degrees across various faculties and said that a convocation is not just an academic milestone but the beginning of a new journey in life.

Nadda Urges Graduates to Contribute to 'Amrit Kaal'

He emphasised that, along with a degree, comes the responsibility for human development and service to society. He said that the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal will be decisive for building a developed India, where today's youth will not only be witnesses but also key contributors. He urged students to use their education for the welfare of humanity, the poor and the last person standing in society. The Union Minister commended the leadership of University Chairman Vijay Dhasmana, noting that the institution is setting new benchmarks in human services, healthcare, and education. He also highlighted India's strong and stable economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, achievements in the healthcare sector, the Ayushman Bharat scheme, improvements in maternal and child mortality rates, progress in eliminating TB, malaria, and diarrhoea and initiatives such as early cancer detection.

CM Dhami Highlights State's Progress

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in his address, congratulated all degree recipients. He said that the youth of Uttarakhand are the state's greatest strength and that Swami Rama Himalayan University has established a distinct identity in education, healthcare, and public service. He stated that the state has been receiving remarkable support from the Central Government and the Union Health Minister in implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme, telemedicine, and expanding healthcare services in hilly regions. He said that development works in Uttarakhand are being carried out in line with the concept of "Prime Minister Modi's Third Decade of Uttarakhand." He highlighted initiatives including reverse migration, decisive measures to protect the state's water and forests, improved roads, electricity, and internet connectivity in remote areas, tourism development, progress on SDG rankings, fisheries development, and positive changes in the rural economy. The Chief Minister urged students to apply their knowledge, skills, and sensitivity to nation-building, ensuring compassion, humanity, and service are clearly reflected in their work.

State Health Minister Praises Healthcare Sector

State Education and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said that Uttarakhand is performing better at all levels in the healthcare sector, from human resources to infrastructure, and the state has continuously received exemplary support from the Central Government for healthcare development. He also appreciated the contribution of the Swami Rama Himalayan Institute in strengthening healthcare in Uttarakhand.

University's Vision and Convocation Details

Institute Chairman Vijay Dhasmana described education not just as a degree but as a medium for self-realisation, empowerment, and transformation. He said the institution primarily focuses on providing better healthcare services through human services and ethics. During the convocation ceremony, 1,001 students from Medical, Allied Health, Nursing, Management, Engineering, Yoga Science, and Biosciences faculties were awarded degrees. A total of 31 students received academic awards, 2 students received the Swami Rama Best Graduate Award, and 14 research scholars were awarded PhD degrees.

Launch of Online Education Centre

On this occasion, the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) was also launched online. The university has received an A+ grade from NAAC, and courses conducted under CDOE are recognised by UGC, ensuring students receive recognised and quality online education.

The program also showcased the rich cultural heritage of Uttarakhand. (ANI)