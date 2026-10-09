Additional DCP Manjeet Sheoran urged journalists to maintain distance from protesters, alleging some media personnel also join protests and obstruct police work. His statement follows a complaint by three women journalists alleging manhandling by Delhi Police.

Delhi Police Alleges Journalists Obstruct Work

Additional DCP New Delhi Manjeet Sheoran on Friday said journalists should maintain some distance from protesters while covering demonstrations, alleging that some media personnel also join protests and obstruct police work.

"Some protestors come one day as a journalist and come the other day as a protestor. We keep appealing to them that you keep a little distance from the protestors, cover it from a distance. But still, they come in between and put obstacles in our work," Sheoran said.

Emphasising the role of journalism, the Delhi Police on X said, "Journalism has its role; journalism is not to be rolled."

Journalists Allege Manhandling by Police

Earlier on October 4, three women, who identified themselves as journalists, lodged a complaint alleging manhandling by Delhi Police officers and staff during their detention at a protest on October 3 against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), an official said on Sunday.

"On 03-10-26, during the protest in the New Delhi area, while being in law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. New Delhi District has received their complaints," Delhi Police had informed on X.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Neha Yadav, said, “Around 6 PM, three women, who identified themselves as journalists, lodged a complaint alleging manhandling by Delhi Police officers and staff during their detention. "Their complaint has been registered, medical examinations have been conducted, and the matter has been referred to the Crime Branch, Yadav said.

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo motu cognisance of a media report that three women journalists were allegedly subjected to sexual harassment by Delhi Police personnel during a protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on October 3.

According to a release, the Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. (ANI)