Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi on Thursday inaugurated the new Divisional Office of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Nalgonda, further strengthening FCI's operational capacity and service delivery in Telangana and the southern region.

The Minister said the new office reflects the Government of India's commitment, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to modernising FCI and ensuring efficient, transparent, and people-centric food security operations, said an official release from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Centre's Developmental Support to Telangana

Joshi underscored the Centre's substantial developmental support to Telangana. Under the Railway Sector Development initiatives, Telangana received Rs 5,336 crore in the Union Budget 2024-25, with 38-40 stations being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of Rs 1,830.4 crore, and the state achieving 100% railway electrification. Additionally, under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the Centre has granted in-principle approval for the first tranche of 20,175 SC, ST, and BPL households to receive 2 kW rooftop solar systems, adding a clean energy capacity of 40.5 MW.

FCI's Nationwide Impact

The Minister highlighted FCI's strong support to farmers, noting that the organisation provides MSP procurement assistance to 1.27 crore farmers every year, with Rs 2.25 lakh crore transferred directly into farmers' bank accounts in 2023-24 alone.

On the distribution front, he emphasised that FCI's "mighty network feeds over 80 crore beneficiaries every month--more than the populations of the United States and the European Union combined," with over 550 Lakh Metric Tonnes of foodgrains distributed annually under the world's largest food security programme.

Food Security in Telangana

Joshi further noted that under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), Telangana has achieved full coverage, with 1.97 crore beneficiaries receiving their entitlements without any shortfall. This is supported by a monthly Central allocation of over 1,11,000 MT of foodgrains, including 1,07,000 MT of rice and 3,770 MT of wheat.

Joshi reaffirmed the Government's commitment to supporting farmers, strengthening food security systems, and driving inclusive development in Telangana.