Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticised PM Modi's upcoming Israel visit, calling it 'cynical and hypocritical.' He said it contradicts India's pro-Palestine legacy, citing Israel's actions in Gaza and Netanyahu's domestic and legal troubles.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his upcoming visit to Israel, stating that the Prime Minister's visit contradicts the Union Government's position on Palestine, calling it "cynical and hypocritical". In a post on X, Ramesh stated that Israel's actions in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip have drawn worldwide condemnation and that the attacks on civilians in Gaza continue. He also referred to reported tensions in the region, including developments involving Iran.

Ramesh Cites Regional Tensions, Netanyahu's Woes

"Israel's dispossession and displacement of thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank has intensified and drawn worldwide condemnation. Israel's attacks on civilians in Gaza continue mercilessly. Israel and the US are planning air assaults on Iran," his post read. "Yet the Prime Minister is going to Israel tomorrow (where there is a Modani connection as well) to embrace his good friend Mr. Netanyahu - who faces very serious corruption charges," Ramesh added, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

India's 'Abandoned' Palestine Legacy

The Congress leader further noted that the sections of the Israeli opposition have expressed protest against Netanyahu by boycotting PM Modi's address at the Knesset. Ramesh further said that India had been among the earliest countries to recognise the State of Palestine and accused the present government of abandoning that legacy. "The Opposition in Israel is threatening to boycott Mr. Modi's address to the Israeli Parliament to protest how Mr. Netanyahu is destroying the independence of the judiciary in Israel. The Modi Govt makes cynical and hypocritical statements on its commitment to the cause of the Palestinians. The reality is the Modi Govt has abandoned them, forgetting that India was amongst the earliest countries to recognise the state of Palestine way back on Nov 18, 1988," Ramesh added in his post.

Details of PM Modi's Israel Itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Israel for the first time since 2017 on Wednesday. The Prime Minister will be visiting the country for two days, during which he is scheduled to deliver a speech at the Knesset and will participate in an innovation event in Jerusalem and will also visit Yad Vashem, Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust. (ANI)