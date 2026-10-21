Jamia Millia Islamia formed a high-level committee to engage with protesting students. Following discussions, the university announced a new committee to draft a constitution for the JMI Students’ Union, dissolved in 2006, to restore normalcy.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has constituted a high-level seven-member committee and reiterated its commitment to resolving the ongoing student protest through dialogue, mutual trust and meaningful and constructive engagement.

Committee Initiates Dialogue with Students

Following the constitution of a high-level seven-member committee comprising senior Deans and Professors on October 18, 2026, to engage with the protesting students and examine their demands, the committee initiated a series of discussions and took further steps towards addressing the issue of students’ representation on campus, as per the release.

The committee reached out to the protesting students the very next morning on October 19th and visited the protest site to initiate a dialogue. The initial interaction was productive and laid the groundwork for further engagement. Subsequently, the committee requested a list of bona fide students and invited a representative group of students for a discussion at the office of the Dean of Social Sciences.

According to the release, in response to the invitation, student representatives attended the 2-hour meeting on October 20 at the office of the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, in which their grievances were heard and discussed. A further meeting was held at 6:30 p.m. on October 20 at the Dean of Students’ Welfare (DSW) office to formalise the minutes of the discussion, incorporating the broad suggestions put forward by the students. However, despite several rounds of discussion and efforts to finalise the document, the students did not agree to sign the minutes. Notwithstanding this, the above committee and the JMI administration have continued to work towards finding a resolution to the issue.

University Leadership Convenes Meeting

Under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Mazhar Asif, and in the presence of the Registrar, JMI, Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, a meeting was convened today with all the members of the high-level committee constituted on October 18, along with all Deans of Faculties, JMI; the Dean of Students’ Welfare; the Controller of Examinations; the Dean of Academic Affairs; the Chief Proctor; all Provosts; the Chief Public Relations Officer; and the Security Advisor, as per the release. The meeting deliberated on the recommendations of the high-level committee and its discussions with students and explored a way forward to restore peace and normalcy on campus.

JMI to Form Committee for Students’ Union Constitution

Following detailed discussion, JMI has announced and notified the constitution of a committee to draft the Constitution of Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU) in furtherance of Article 23(J)&(K) of the JMI Act, 1988. The Committee will consider the circumstances leading to the dissolution of JMISU in 2006, various rulings of Competent Courts in relation to JMISU, and recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee (2007).

The need for a comprehensive examination of the matter arises from the fact that the last Students’ Union at the University was dissolved in 2006. In the intervening two decades, several developments have taken place, making it necessary to review the issue in the light of the prevailing legal and institutional framework.

The committee will examine the existing court orders concerning Students’ Union elections at JMI, the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee Report on student bodies and Students’ Union elections in universities, colleges and other institutions of higher education across India, as well as the applicable ordinances and statutes of Jamia Millia Islamia.

As per the release, JMI remains committed to safeguarding students’ rights, upholding democratic values and restoring peace and normalcy on campus while protecting the University's academic environment, heritage and national and international standing. (ANI)