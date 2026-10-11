The NIA arrested one more accused from West Bengal in a terror conspiracy case linked to JMB offshoot Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK). Digital devices were seized. The arrest follows 13 others made on September 29 in Assam, West Bengal, and Kerala.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested one more accused from West Bengal in connection with a terror conspiracy orchestrated by an offshoot of the proscribed terrorist organisation Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). Several digital devices, including mobile phones and memory cards, were seized from the possession of the accused during the arrest, according to the release.

The arrest follows the arrest of 13 accused persons on September 29, after searches conducted at 16 locations across Assam, West Bengal and Kerala in connection with the same conspiracy. Earlier, on June 25, NIA had filed a chargesheet against 11 accused persons before the NIA Special Court, Guwahati (Assam), under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the UA (P) Act, 1967.

Details of the Terror Conspiracy

NIA investigation has revealed the involvement of the accused in a conspiracy hatched by Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), an offshoot of JMB, to spread the banned outfit's extremist ideology and expand its terrorist network in West Bengal and the north-eastern states of India. The conspiracy involved the radicalisation of vulnerable youth, the propagation of extremist ideology and the recruitment of individuals into the organisation, said a release.

The investigation further revealed that Imam Mahmud Habibullah, a senior member of JMB, had established Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK) with the objective of promoting the banned organisation's agenda in India. The accused allegedly conspired to expand the activities of IMK/JMB through clandestine meetings, religious indoctrination programmes, circulation of extremist literature and misuse of digital platforms, including Telegram, for radicalisation and dissemination of anti-India propaganda.

They also sought to promote allegiance to the leadership of IMK/JMB and strengthen the organisation's network in India.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)