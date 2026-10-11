Senior BJP leader HS Phoolka accused the AAP of trying to turn Gurudwara Bangla Sahib into a protest site. He alleged party members raised slogans and showed banners inside, a misuse of the gurdwara's tradition of providing shelter.

Senior advocate and BJP leader HS Phoolka on Sunday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of attempting to use Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi as a centre for protests, alleging that some party members raised slogans and displayed banners inside the gurudwara premises.

'Attempt to Use Gurudwara as Venue for Political Protest'

In a press statement, Phoolka said that protesters visiting Jantar Mantar had traditionally received food and shelter at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib for several decades. He alleged, however, that the recent incident was different, as some people allegedly entered the premises with banners, raised slogans and delivered a speech. Phoolka claimed that the situation was brought under control by the gurdwara’s sevadars and members of the sangat. He alleged that the incident amounted to an attempt to use the religious premises as a venue for political protest rather than for its traditional role of providing food and shelter to visitors.

Phoolka Clarifies Police Presence, Denies Misconduct

Addressing allegations concerning the presence of Delhi Police personnel at the gurdwara, Phoolka referred to an account given by the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC). According to his statement, around 13 to 14 police personnel passed through the premises at approximately 11 am on Saturday and exited through another gate within two to three minutes.

Phoolka claimed that the police movement took place before the alleged protest involving banners and speeches, which he said occurred after 1 pm. He further maintained that the police remained outside the gurdwara gate during the later incident.

The senior advocate also disputed allegations concerning police personnel entering the premises with their shoes on and without covering their heads. Citing the explanation attributed to the DSGMC president, he said the area through which the personnel passed permitted footwear and did not require visitors to cover their heads. He also rejected allegations that women were mishandled by police personnel or gurdwara staff.

Criticism of Akali Dal and Official Complaint

Phoolka further criticised leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal), alleging that they had supported what he described as a misleading narrative about the incident. These claims and counter-allegations were made in his press statement.

The statement said the DSGMC had lodged a complaint with the police seeking identification of those allegedly involved and appropriate action against them. Phoolka alleged that the incident represented an attempt to misuse the Sikh community’s tradition of extending food and shelter to people irrespective of their background. His statement did not include the response of the Aam Aadmi Party to the allegations. (ANI)