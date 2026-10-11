Delhi Police DCP Neha Yadav stated that CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke was detained and his protest denied due to past law-and-order violations and security risks. Police also offered assistance to Dipke upon learning of his grandmother's passing.

Delhi Police Justifies Denial of Protest Permit, Cites Past Violations

In a comprehensive press briefing addressing the recent unrest and detentions in the national capital, Delhi Police DCP Neha Yadav shed light on the circumstances surrounding the detention of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke and two associates on October 10. The detention occurred ahead of a planned sit-in protest at Janpath, which authorities denied due to a lack of proper permissions, prevailing security conditions, and a history of non-compliance.

According to DCP Yadav, previous demonstrations organised by the group involved severe law-and-order violations, including heavy stone-pelting, arson, and extensive damage to public property, alongside a failure to adhere to legal undertakings and local directives. To maintain public safety and protect citizens' property, Section 133 BNSS has been imposed across several areas of Delhi to strictly prohibit unauthorised gatherings and protests. "Permission for the proposed sit-in protest at Janpath was denied due to the failure to follow prescribed procedures, a history of non-compliance with laws and guidelines, and the prevailing security and law-and-order situation. To ensure Delhi's security and protect the lives and property of its citizens, Section 133 BNSS was imposed in several areas of the city, prohibiting any form of gathering or protest," DCP Yadav said.

Police Offered Assistance for Personal Tragedy, Says DCP

Addressing concerns raised during the developments, DCP Yadav also detailed the police response following tragic personal news received by Dipke. As soon as police received information regarding the passing away of Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother, officers approached him to deliver the sad news and offer immediate support. "As soon as the Delhi Police received information about the passing away of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother, officers approached him to convey this sad news and offered all possible assistance. They sensitively asked if he needed help with flights, phone calls, or anything else. They repeatedly asked if he wished to speak to his parents, but he declined," DCP Yadav stated.

Authorities sensitively inquired if he required help with travel, flights, or communication. Officers repeatedly asked if he wished to speak with his parents, but the offers were declined.

CJP Activist Vows to Continue Protests

Earlier in the day, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday reiterated his commitment to continuing public demonstrations, firmly asserting that personal tragedy and political pressure will not deter his movement. In a post on X, Dipke said the activists would return to the streets, signalling that the protest would continue. “Haven’t signed any bond that says we won’t protest. We will hit the streets again,” said Dipke.

The activist’s resolute stance comes during a period of personal mourning for the family. Abhijeet Dipke’s paternal grandmother, Savitribai Shankarrao Dipke, passed away at the age of 85.

Meanwhile, the CJP held a press conference in Delhi today, following the release of key members of the group from detention in the national capital. (ANI)