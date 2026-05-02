The J&K Students Association (JKSA) condemned Pakistan's remarks on Jamia Millia Islamia protests, asserting India's internal affairs are sovereign. It termed Pakistan's comments an attempt to interfere and said it has no locus standi.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Friday strongly condemned the remarks made by Pakistan regarding the recent protests at Jamia Millia Islamia, asserting that India's internal affairs are sovereign, non-negotiable, and not open to external commentary.

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In a statement, National Convenor Nasir Khuehami termed Pakistan's comments as misplaced, unwarranted, and a clear attempt to interfere in India's domestic matters. "This is entirely India's internal issue. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on developments within our universities or democratic institutions. We categorically reject any such interference. This is none of their business. They should refrain from poking their nose into India's internal affairs," he said.

Jamia's Legacy a Symbol of Pluralism

Highlighting Jamia's legacy, the Association noted that the university is not merely an academic institution but a historic centre of India's freedom struggle, intellectual thought, and constitutional values. Jamia has stood as a symbol of inclusive education, pluralism, and national integration. "To selectively invoke Jamia's legacy while attempting to internationalise campus-level developments is both ironic and disingenuous," the statement added.

Dissent Part of Healthy Democratic Ecosystem

He clarified that while there are genuine concerns and disagreements among students regarding the recent event associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), such differences are part of a healthy democratic ecosystem. "Universities are spaces of debate, dissent, and dialogue. These issues will be addressed politically, constitutionally, and through institutional channels; not through external amplification or interference. We are fully capable of addressing our own issues through democratic, non-violent, and institutional mechanisms," Khuehami stated.

He further emphasised that dissent within campuses should not be misrepresented or exploited. "Differences of opinion are natural; after all, ours is a difference of ideas, not a personal or institutional rupture. Jamia's students and administration are fully capable of engaging with these issues within the framework of Indian democracy."

'India Has Robust Constitutional Safeguards'

JKSA's Jamia Unit President, Sharif Khan, underscored that India has robust constitutional safeguards, an independent judiciary, a free media, an active civil society, and institutional mechanisms that ensure accountability and protect citizens' rights. "India does not require lectures on minority rights, democratic values, or institutional integrity from across the border," he said.

'India's Sovereignty is Absolute'

The Association cautioned against attempts to internationalise domestic discourse or project internal democratic processes as systemic crises. "Efforts to politicise or hijack student voices from outside India undermine the very agency of those students and distort the reality of democratic engagement in the country," it said.

Taking a firm stance, Khuehami added, "Before attempting to speak on our behalf, Pakistan should introspect and address its own internal challenges. India's sovereignty is absolute, and its internal matters are not open to foreign interpretation or intervention." (ANI)