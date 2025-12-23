BJP leader Amar Kumar Bauri accused the JMM govt of treating Dalits as second-class citizens in Jharkhand. He warned of massive protests if the community's rights are not granted and alleged obstructions in local body elections for political gain.

BJP leader and former leader of the opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Amar Kumar Bauri, scathingly attacked and accused the JMM government of depriving Dalits of their rights for its own "political advantage". He alleged that the "Dalits" are being treated as second-class citizens in Jharkhand. Bauri warned that if the government doesn't consider giving the due rights of "Dalits", there would be massive protests and people from this community would hit the roads.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'State of Dalits worse than tribals'

During a press conference, BJP leader and former LoP Amar Kumar Bauri said that the current government under Hemant Soren has completed six years. He alleged that the government came to power on the promise to resolve water, land and forest issues. He also alleged that "the state of the Dalit community is worse than that of the tribals" under the current regime.

Speaking to the media, he said, " The Hemant government has completed 6 years. The government came to power on the promise of water, land, and jungle (Jal Jungle Zameen). The state of Dalits is worse than that of the tribals in this government. Even the minister of the ruling government has sought the CM's attention on the Dalits' status. Yesterday, CM announced several schemes for tribal communities, which are very good. In this process, schemes for SC students and the community must be brought. Likewise, arrangements were made for IIT, IM, and similar educational programs for ST students. SC students should also get equal benefits. "

Obstruction in local body elections alleged

The BJP leader accused the government of creating obstructions in the local body election process. He also alleged that the number of wards reserved for the SC category in the local body elections was reduced.

Speaking to the media, he said, "The government is not letting the local body elections happen. Even a layer reservation was promised, but it was not being delivered. The number of wards reserved for the SC category in the local body elections was reduced."

In the end, he alleged that the government is snatching away the rights of the "Scheduled Caste" people for their "own benefit". "The government is snatching away the rights of the SC category for its benefit.", he said. (ANI)