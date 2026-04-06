Udhampur administration conducted a Panchayat electoral roll revision drive at Govt Girls High School, Sattani, focusing on enrolling Gen Z first-time voters. Officials welcomed new voters with bouquets to encourage democratic participation.

Special Drive to Enrol First-Time Voters in Udhampur

The Government Girls High School in Sattani, Udhampur, conducted a special Panchayat electoral roll revision drive on Sunday, to enrol first-time voters, with a particular focus on Gen Z participation ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, which are likely to be held later this year.

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Speaking to ANI, a first-time voter, Anvisha Mahajan, expressed her enthusiasm about participating in the electoral process. "I thank my Udhampur administration for setting up a camp here, and as a first-time voter, I am very excited about voting... Voting is our right... Everyone motivated us to vote, and we were also given a bouquet," she said.

Panchayat Secretary Urvashi highlighted the importance of awareness campaigns and community outreach in strengthening democratic participation. "Today, we have set up a camp here to revise the Panchayat electoral rolls. For all our new voters who are coming to get their voter cards for the first time, those who have just become eligible, we are giving them flowers and bouquets, expressing our appreciation for coming to get their voter cards," she said.

She further added, "All the guidelines we have received from the State Election Commission say we need to raise awareness. We need to go door-to-door and conduct mass campaigns, hold rallies."

Election Preparations Underway in J&K

Meanwhile, preparations for municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir are underway, with polling likely to be conducted in multiple phases across the Jammu division and Kashmir Valley, expected to conclude by early November. Authorities are finalising ward reservation lists following public objections, with a formal announcement anticipated soon. Elections to Urban Local Bodies will be followed by Panchayat polls.

ECI Announces Polls in Other States

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, along with bye-elections in eight constituencies across Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and Tripura. Polling for the Assembly elections will be conducted on April 9 in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23, while West Bengal will have a two-phase election on April 23 and April 29.