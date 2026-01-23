J&K's Banihal and Doda regions received the season's first heavy snowfall after a long dry spell, bringing joy to locals. The widespread snow led to major travel disruptions, including the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway and flight cancellations.

The Banihal town of Ramban district on Friday witnessed the season's first heavy snowfall as fresh snow blanketed the entire region, bringing winter conditions in full force. The snowfall began late last night and continued for several hours, leading to a sharp drop in temperature and reduced visibility.

The plains and upper reaches of Doda's Bhalesa and its adjoining areas also saw their first snowfall after a prolonged dry spell of nearly three months. People expressed a sense of significant relief and happiness at the much-awaited snowfall.

Travel Disrupted Across Region

Meanwhile, Baramulla, Budgam, and the hill resort town of Batote in Ramban also received a significant amount of snowfall, covering the area in a mesmerising white spell. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was closed on Friday due to heavy rain and snowfall, with movement also stopped at Jakhani Chowk in Udhampur.

Snowfall also disrupted air travel, with Srinagar Airport and IndiGo Airlines announcing temporary suspension and cancellation of several flights.

NH-44 Closed as Precaution

Authorities said that in view of ongoing rains and snow accumulating up to Ramsoo, all types of traffic were halted at safer locations on NH-44 as a precautionary measure because of slippery road conditions.

IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory

Further, IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory stating that flight operations in Srinagar have been temporarily suspended due to snowfall. The airline warned that delays may occur and urged travellers to check their latest flight status and use available options to rebook or request a refund.

In a post on X, the Airlines shared, "Due to snowfall in Srinagar, flight operations, both take-offs and landings, have been temporarily put on hold. This may lead to extended wait times both onboard and on the ground. To ensure we are ready for departure as soon as we receive clearance, our team may complete boarding formalities in advance. We understand that delays can be inconvenient, and we assure you that our team remains fully committed to making your wait as comfortable as possible."

"We are closely monitoring the weather and will get you on your way as soon as conditions allow. Customers are advised to check their latest flight status before heading to the airport via http://bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. If your flight is impacted, options to rebook or request a refund are available at: https://goindigo.in/plan-b.html," the post read.

Srinagar Airport Announces Cancellations

Srinagar Airport also announced that several flights to and from the airport have been cancelled due to ongoing snowfall and a NOTAM issued at Delhi Airport. Passengers have been advised to check their latest flight status before planning their journey. "Please note that some flights to/from Srinagar Airport stand cancelled as of now today due to a NOTAM in force at Delhi Airport and ongoing snowfall conditions at Srinagar. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before planning their journey. We regret the inconvenience caused," the official handle of Srinagar airport shared in a post on X. (ANI)