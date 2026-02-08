Udhampur police foiled two separate drug peddling attempts in Chenani, arresting three individuals. Two men from Anantnag were caught with over 21 grams of heroin, while another from Srinagar was found with nearly 5 grams. FIRs have been filed.

A police team from Chenani, while conducting routine traffic checking at Naka Point Motor Shed, NHW Chenani, foiled two separate drug peddling attempts.

Two Anantnag Residents Arrested with Heroin

During a vehicle check on vehicles moving from Udhampur towards Kashmir, a black car was intercepted. Two people were found travelling in the vehicle. On questioning, the driver disclosed his identity as Saqib Nisar, son of Nisar Ahmad Shah, resident of Wanihama, Anantnag, while the co-passenger disclosed his identity as Nadeem Ahmed Khan, son of Ghulam Nabi Khan, residing in Nai Basti, Anantnag. Upon conducting their personal search, heroin weighing 10.81 grams and 10.92 grams, respectively, was recovered from their possession. Both the accused failed to give any satisfactory explanation regarding the recovered contraband. Accordingly, both persons were arrested on the spot, and an FIR under the NDPS Act was registered at the Chenani Police Station.

Srinagar Man Caught in Second Bust

In another instance, while checking vehicles moving from Jammu towards Kashmir, a white Tempo Traveller was stopped. During frisking of passengers, one person identified as Tariq Ahmad Sheikh, son of Mohammad Akram Sheikh, resident of Nursing Garh, Srinagar, was found in possession of heroin weighing 4.94 grams. He also failed to give any satisfactory explanation regarding the recovered contraband. Accordingly accused was arrested on the spot, and an FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Chenani.

Further investigation in both cases is underway. (ANI)