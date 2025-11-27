Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a 19-year-old from Reasi, a key terror suspect in an FIR registered at Bahu Fort. Preliminary probe reveals he was radicalised online and had links to foreign numbers, including Pakistan. His devices are seized.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old youth who has emerged as a key suspect in FIR No. 331/2025 under Section 113(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), registered at Police Station Bahu Fort.

The accused, originally from Reasi district and currently residing in the Bathindi area of Jammu, was taken into custody following intelligence inputs. According to police officials, preliminary investigation indicates that the youth was allegedly being radicalised online and had been planning to carry out a terror-related act.

The probe has also revealed that he was in communication with specific phone numbers traced to Pakistan and other foreign countries. During the operation, the police seized his digital devices, including his mobile phone and other electronic gadgets, which are now being examined and forensically analysed to uncover potential links, contacts, and communication trails. The suspect is currently undergoing detailed questioning as part of the ongoing investigation. Police say further revelations are expected as the probe progresses and digital evidence is scrutinised.

