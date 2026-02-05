The MSME Ministry held a two-day National Vendor Development Programme in Srinagar, bringing local MSMEs and major central PSUs together. The initiative aimed to boost local manufacturing and integrate Kashmir-based enterprises into national supply chains.

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has been playing a key role in strengthening Jammu and Kashmir's industrial and entrepreneurial ecosystem through policy support, capacity building and market-linkage initiatives aimed at promoting local manufacturing and self-reliance. As part of these sustained efforts to integrate local enterprises with national supply chains, the MSME Ministry's Srinagar branch organised a two-day National Vendor Development Programme on Public Procurement Policy in the Kashmir Valley.

Bridging the Gap Between PSUs and Local MSMEs

The programme brought together local Micro, Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (MSMEs), members of the Chamber of Commerce, and representatives from several major public sector undertakings and government organisations, including Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Food Corporation of India (FCI), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), NHPC, Power Grid, NSIC, and others.

Officials from the participating organisations interacted directly with local entrepreneurs, discussing procurement policies, vendor registration processes, upcoming projects and business opportunities available in Jammu and Kashmir. A special focus was laid on the mandatory 25 per cent procurement from MSMEs by central public sector undertakings, as mandated under public procurement norms.

Addressing participants, organisers described the initiative as the first programme of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir, where such a large number of central PSUs were present on a single platform to engage with local manufacturers. The aim, they said, was to bridge awareness gaps, improve communication between MSMEs and procuring agencies, and help local units overcome challenges posed by the region's geographical constraints.

Focus on Government e-Marketplace (GeM)

A detailed session was also held on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, highlighting its role in transparent, efficient and inclusive government procurement. Vendors were encouraged to register on the platform to directly access government tenders and supply opportunities across India.

Positive Reception from Local Entrepreneurs

Several entrepreneurs welcomed the initiative, saying such interactions help local industries understand how to supply products ranging from manufacturing inputs to handicrafts and corporate gifting items to national-level organisations. Participants noted that greater engagement with PSUs could open new markets for Kashmir-based enterprises and reduce dependence on intermediaries.

Representatives from NHAI highlighted that major infrastructure projects in the Valley rely significantly on local vendors for materials, machinery and services, and stressed that sustainable development is possible only through the active involvement of local industry.

Future Outlook and Commitment

The programme also featured interactive question-and-answer sessions, allowing entrepreneurs to clarify doubts related to registration, tendering processes and procurement eligibility. Participants urged that similar programmes be organised regularly and expanded to include large private-sector companies as well.

Officials said such initiatives are crucial for boosting local industry, enhancing self-reliance, generating employment and ensuring that development projects in Jammu and Kashmir directly benefit local entrepreneurs, adding that efforts will continue in the coming financial year to further strengthen the MSME ecosystem in the Union Territory.