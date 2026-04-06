A major landslide near Karol Bridge in Ramban has blocked the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Restoration is on, with officials urging commuters to avoid night travel and check social media for updates on the road's status before starting their journey.

Deputy Traffic Inspector (DTI) Vinay Gupta on Monday said that restoration work is underway after a landslide caused a major blockage on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Sunday night.

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DTI Urges Caution, Provides Details

Speaking to ANI, he urged the travellers to keep a track of social media before travelling and avoid travelling at night as much as possible. "A heavy landslide occurred at around 12:30 AM, causing a major blockage on the highway. The National Highway Authority is trying to restore the highway as soon as possible, and heavy machinery is being deployed. It will take some time to restore the commute. It occured near Karol Bridge. Previously, minute-level slides used to occur, but last night a large-scale landslide hit the area. I request the commuters to check the social media for updates and avoid travelling at night as much as possible," DTI Vinay Gupta said.

Highway Blocked, Traffic Halted

The landslides hit the National Highway, triggering continuous stone slides between Karol Bridge and Chanderkote. According to officials, heavy debris, including rocks and mud, fell onto the highway, completely blocking both lanes and disrupting vehicular movement from either side.

Authorities immediately took note of the situation and halted traffic movement along the affected stretch as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety. Further updates on restoration work and the reopening of the highway are awaited.

Recent History of Disruptions

Earlier on March 31, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was blocked due to a landslide in the Mehar area of Ramban district, which was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.

In a post on X, the Jammu and Kashmir Police advised commuters to avoid travelling on NH-44 until weather conditions improve and the highway is cleared. Commuters were urged to verify the current road status via the Traffic Police's official X (formerly Twitter) handle and Facebook page before starting their journey. "Traffic has been halted from both sides on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) due to landslides and shooting stones at several locations, along with continuous rainfall across the entire NH-44. People are advised to avoid travel on NH-44 until the weather improves and the road is cleared. Please check status of roads at traffic police Twitter handle, Facebook page, TCU Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103) Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103) TCU Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043)," said J&K traffic police. (ANI)