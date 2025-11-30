J&K LG Manoj Sinha laid the foundation for 341 houses in Udhampur, destroyed in natural calamities. A total of 1500 homes will be rebuilt across the UT, with each Udhampur house costing Rs 9.82 lakh and completed within six months.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation for 341 houses destroyed during natural calamities in Udhampur, announcing that each house would be rebuilt at an estimated cost of Rs 9.82 lakh. Speaking on the occasion on Saturday, LG Sinha said, "In August, natural disasters displaced around 2,500 people. The District Administration of Udhampur relocated them to safer locations within the district. The District Administration, Army, Security Forces, NDRF, SDRF, and various NGOs worked tirelessly during the crisis. 341 houses were destroyed during the natural disasters in August."

"These 341 houses will be rebuilt at an estimated cost of Rs. 9.82 lakhs each, with a strict deadline of six months for completion, with quality assured. The comprehensive rehabilitation package also includes free 15-year insurance for the structures and free health insurance for the families," he further said.

Rehabilitation Efforts Across J&K

LG Sinha noted that the overall cost of reconstruction for the 341 houses would exceed Rs. 34 crore. He further highlighted that many citizens had lost homes in Rajouri, Poonch, and other areas during Operation Sindoor. He further said that a total of 1500 houses would be built in Jammu and Kashmir.

"1250 houses would be built in the Jammu division as the effect of the calamity was more in the region. In Kishtwar, Poonch, and Rajouri, a foundation has been laid for the reconstruction of 500 houses. In Ramban, a foundation has been laid for building 189 houses," he added.

Reconstruction Drive in Ramban

Earlier, on November 29, Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of 189 homes in Ramban district, announcing that the flood-damaged houses will be rebuilt using resilient prefabricated technology, with support from the NGO HRDS-India.

In a post on X, LG Sinha wrote, "Today laid the foundation stone to rebuild 189 homes in Ramban at a cost of Rs. 18 Cr. These homes were completely damaged during the April and August floods & with the help of HRDS-India, specific techniques will be used to build comfortable, stronger & more resilient pre-fabricated homes."

He added that the new structures would help restore stability for displaced families, noting, "The new homes will foster stability in the lives of flood-affected families & contribute to overall development of society. It is our commitment to eliminate social imbalances & disparities to ensure social and economic justice and secure the future of J&K UT."

Earlier in April, a landslide hit the Shan Palace area in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir, following heavy rains. On November 23, Sinha chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu Division.

New Houses for Rajouri

On November 22, LG Sinha, during his visit to the border village of Jhangher, laid the foundation stone for the construction of new houses for families affected by recent natural calamities and unprovoked Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor.

During his visit to Nowshera Sub-Division, Sinha said the foundation stone for the construction of 388 houses in Rajouri had been laid. Its construction will be completed within six months. Additionally, the Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir signed an MoU with an NGO two months ago to build 1,500 houses in the Union Territory. "The NGO builds houses for disaster-affected families across the country... 2 months ago, the organisation signed an MoU with the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu and the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, agreeing to build 1,500 houses. Today, the foundation stone was laid for the construction of 388 houses in Rajouri. The houses will be completed in six months... One house will cost Rs 9 lakh 80,000...," Sinha told reporters. (ANI)