A senior IAS officer in Jammu and Kashmir has sparked controversy after a video purportedly showing him hurling abuses at a woman colleague during an official virtual meeting went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage.

A senior IAS officer in Jammu and Kashmir has sparked controversy after a video purportedly showing him hurling abuses at a woman colleague during an official virtual meeting went viral on social media, triggering outrage. The officer has been identified as Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, Secretary of the Labour & Employment Department in Jammu and Kashmir. The woman officer is Beenish Wani, a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer serving as Assistant Director, Employment.

The heated exchange reportedly took place during a review meeting of Mission YUVA, convened to assess the progress of the flagship national rural mission (NRLM) scheme.

In the widely circulated video, Ranjan can be heard losing his temper and shouting at Wani. He allegedly uses the expletive "b****y s**t" and declares, "I am your boss," escalating the confrontation during the official proceedings.

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Woman Officer Confirms Incident, Rejects AI-Generated Video Claims

Wani reportedly confirmed that the incident had taken place and clarified that the video was neither morphed nor AI-generated. She also revealed that she had attended the meeting virtually from home despite being on leave due to a fractured foot.

Reacting to the incident, Wani stressed the importance of protecting women's dignity in the workplace.

"Dignity of a woman should be protected. No one can treat us like that," she said.

IAS Officer Expresses Regret, Claims He Was Provoked

Responding to the controversy, Ranjan said he was sorry if he had said something inappropriate in the heat of the moment.

However, he defended his conduct, claiming that he had repeatedly asked Wani to remain quiet but that she continued to provoke him.

"If we will not even question officers, then how will we hold review meetings and fix responsibility?" he asked.

Ranjan also alleged that Wani had used objectionable language during the exchange, claiming that she had said "do hell with you".

"Tell me, in such a situation, how will the hierarchy function when a junior officer starts using such language for you?" asked Ranjan, adding, "To understand the full context of the heated argument, please go through the entire video of the one-hour meeting before jumping to any conclusion."

J&K Labour Department Issues Clarification

Following the uproar, the Department of Labour and Employment in Jammu and Kashmir issued a clarification addressing the video clips circulating on social media.

The department underscored that mutual respect, discipline and professional decorum are essential during official interactions. It said all officers and officials are expected to maintain due respect towards their seniors while performing their duties.

It further emphasised that provocative remarks and inappropriate language have no place in professional administrative engagements, which must be guided by mutual respect, restraint and institutional dignity.

Expressing regret over the developments surrounding the meeting, the department also raised concerns about the circulation of what it described as selectively edited video clips by certain social media handles.

According to the department, the clips being circulated are unverified, and selectively editing internal administrative discussions without the complete context could create a misleading impression of what transpired during the meeting.

The department added that the matter would be taken to its logical conclusion in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations.