The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was closed on Friday due to heavy rain and snowfall, with movement also stopped at Jakhani Chowk in Udhampur. Snowfall also disrupted air travel, with Srinagar Airport and IndiGo Airlines announcing temporary suspension and cancellation of several flights. Several parts of Jammu witnessed rainfall, with chilly weather conditions prevailing across the city.

Highway Traffic Halted as Precaution

Authorities said that in view of ongoing rains and snow accumulating up to Ramsoo, all types of traffic were halted at safer locations on NH-44 as a precautionary measure because of slippery road conditions. After nearly three months without rain or snow, snowfall began in both the plains and upper reaches of Doda's Bhalesa and surrounding areas from midnight. Locals expressed relief and happiness at witnessing the much-awaited snowfall.

Airlines Announce Suspensions, Cancellations

Further, IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory stating that flight operations in Srinagar have been temporarily suspended due to snowfall. The airline warned that delays may occur and urged travellers to check their latest flight status and use available options to rebook or request a refund.

In a post on X, the Airlines shared, "Due to snowfall in Srinagar, flight operations, both take-offs and landings, have been temporarily put on hold. This may lead to extended wait times both onboard and on the ground. To ensure we are ready for departure as soon as we receive clearance, our team may complete boarding formalities in advance. We understand that delays can be inconvenient, and we assure you that our team remains fully committed to make your wait as comfortable as possible." https://x.com/IndiGo6E/status/2014504112315043884?s=20

"We are closely monitoring the weather and will get you on your way as soon as conditions allow. Customers are advised to check their latest flight status before heading to the airport via http://bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. If your flight is impacted, options to rebook or request a refund are available at: https://goindigo.in/plan-b.html," the post read.

Srinagar Airport also announced that several flights to and from the airport have been cancelled due to ongoing snowfall and a NOTAM issued at Delhi Airport. Passengers have been advised to check their latest flight status before planning their journey. https://x.com/SrinagarAirport/status/2014521626692632820?s=20

"Please note that some flights to/from Srinagar Airport stand cancelled as of now today due to a NOTAM in force at Delhi Airport and ongoing snowfall conditions at Srinagar. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before planning their journey. We regret the inconvenience caused," the official handle of Srinagar airport shared in a post on X.

IMD Nowcast for Punjab and Haryana

Meanwhile, several parts of Punjab and Haryana are also likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning, moderate rainfall, and gusty winds during the morning hours today, according to a tehsil-level nowcast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The nowcast is valid from 6.25 am to 9.25 am for Punjab and from 6.24 am to 9.24 am for Haryana. (ANI)