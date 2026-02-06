J&K CM Omar Abdullah projects an 11% GSDP growth despite recent setbacks. The administration will create 23,000 new jobs, resolve daily wager issues, resume the 'Darabar move', and launch initiatives to significantly boost tourism in the region.

Economic Growth and Recovery Efforts

Jammu and Kashmir is ready for major economic growth, with the GSDP expected to increase by an impressive 11 per cent, according to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The CM said that following the Pahalgam attack, many destinations have been closed and that he will speak with the Union Home Minister to request their reopening. This forecast comes despite the region having recently faced severe challenges, including the economic strain from recent flooding and a terrorist attack.

According to CM Abdullah, the administration has been proactively addressing infrastructure deficits and non-priority spending issues, engaging in crucial dialogue with the central government to secure necessary support. An ariel survey of the town of Bishna has already been completed as part of these development efforts, which are a focused approach to regional planning and recovery. The government remains committed to fiscal prudence while simultaneously investing in the region's future stability and prosperity.

Employment Boost and Worker Welfare

In a major boost to employment and worker welfare, the administration has announced plans to fill 23,000 additional vacancies across various sectors. A high-level committee has been formed specifically to address the long-standing issues faced by daily wagers and casual workers, with a humane resolution and subsequent regularisation expected to be announced soon. This move aims to provide much-needed job security to a significant portion of the workforce.

Furthermore, the vital contributions of Asha and Angwari workers have been recognised, and their honorariums have been enhanced.

Administrative Reforms and Regional Integration

Building on the positive momentum, the traditional 'Darabar move' has been resumed, a step toward promoting greater regional integration between Jammu and Kashmir's two capitals. This decision is seen as a move to enhance administrative efficiency and strengthen the bond between different parts of the region.

Boosting Tourism and Development Schemes

In the J-K Assembly Budget Session, Omar Abdullah said that under the MANREGA scheme, more than 3 lakh houses for the homeless were constructed.

In terms of Tourism, Abdullah said, 1.61 crore tourists came in 2025. World class tourist destination is to be built in Kashmir. We will arrange water and winter sports. The Jammu Marathon and Kashmir Marathon were also decided to be organised alongside the International Film Festival to be held in J&K. In addition, the J-K Tourism mobile app was launched. (ANI)