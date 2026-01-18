An encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists in Kishtwar's Chatroo area, Jammu and Kashmir. Officials confirmed the operation is ongoing. J&K Police are on the scene, and no casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar on Sunday, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed that an operation is currently underway.

No casualties have been reported so far, and further details are awaited. (ANI)