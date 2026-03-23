Two back-to-back snow avalanches struck the 85-km-long Bandipora-Gurez pass in north Kashmir, severely disrupting traffic. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has launched snow clearance operations on a war footing to restore connectivity.

Avalanches Disrupt Gurez Valley Connectivity

Vehicular movement in the Gurez Valley of north Kashmir was disturbed on Monday after two consecutive snow avalanches struck the vital 85-km-long Bandipora-Gurez mountainous pass. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has mobilised specialised teams to the affected sites to clear the massive accumulation of snow and debris blocking the highway.

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The two back-to-back snow avalanches striking the 85-km-long Bandipora-Gurez area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district severely disrupted traffic movement along the strategic route. Soon after the incident, snow clearance operations were performed by BRO's 56 RCC teams on a war footing to restore connectivity.

Weather Update in the Region

The India Meteorological Department, Srinagar, recorded a minimum temperature of 5°C this morning, with the mercury expected to reach a maximum of 17°C. The city is witnessing a generally cloudy sky, with light rain expected later in the day. Other major stations in the division show cooler conditions:

Recent Army Rescue Operation at Sinthan Top

Earlier this month, the Indian Army rescued 235 civilians and 38 vehicles stranded at Sinthan Top in the general area of Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, due to heavy snowfall and severe weather conditions. The troops of White Knight Corps carried out the swift rescue operations despite the treacherous terrain and relentless snowfall.

Rescue teams reached Sinthan Top on Sunday and provided hot meals, drinking water, and shelter to the stranded civilians, White Knight Corps said. Repair and recovery teams restored the mobility of stranded vehicles, while passengers from unrecoverable vehicles were safely evacuated. Medical teams rendered assistance and essential medicines to those in need.

"The operation concluded successfully, with all civilians and vehicles safely escorted to safety. The mission witnessed seamless coordination between the Indian Army, J&K Police and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), reaffirming the Indian Army's commitment to safeguarding lives in the harshest conditions," White Knight Corps said. (ANI)