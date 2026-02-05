Three terrorists were neutralised in two separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, political leaders offered mixed reactions, with BJP hailing the success and opposition raising security and statehood concerns.

Three terrorists were neutralised in the Jammu and Kashmir valley in two separate operations in Udhampur and Kishtwar on Wednesday. Speaking on the successful counter-terror operations and the upcoming visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to the state, several leaders have expressed optimism.

BJP hails 'huge achievement'

BJP MLA Shagun Parihar hailed the operations as a "huge achievement" and congratulated the people of the state. She said, "This is a huge achievement for our security forces. We are getting this good news on the occassion of the Union Home Minister's visit. I congratulate the people of Jammu & Kashmir that these terrorists were neutralised."

Furthermore, she lauded the Union Home Minister for the efforts towards the state, and keeping people's expectations in consideration "This is great news. Whenever they have come, they have lived up to the expectations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He has always kept J&K close to his heart...," she told ANI.

JKNC reiterates statehood demand

Chief Spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Tanvir Sadiq, said that the Home Minister's visit brings "a ray of hope", reiterating the people's demand for the restoration of statehood. He also demanded cognisance of the attacks on Kashmiris outside the state.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Whenever the Home Minister visits, a ray of hope emerges that he will announce a good package. Most importantly, people want the restoration of statehood, which he promised us in Parliament. The time has come to fulfil that promise. Regarding the attacks happening on Kashmiris outside the state, the time has come to take serious notice of this and put an end to it."

Congress slams BJP, questions security claims

However, Jammu and Kashmir Congress President and MLA, Tariq Hamid Karra, hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly "hiding the reality" about the true state of terrorism in the state after his "routine security reviews", citing the allegedly ongoing militant activities in several parts of the valley.

"Whenever he (Home Minister Amit Shah) comes, he comes for security reviews. However, it is being kept from the public that in the past 3-4 months, 7-8 districts of Jammu and Kashmir have reported ongoing militant activities. Amit Shah reviews security as a routine and returns with a positive report, hiding the reality," he accused.

Denouncing the "behaviour" of the Union Home Minister, he accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prioritising the party over national interest. "It is not a positive behaviour and not in the national interest. The BJP government should review their policies. The party is paramount for them, not the nation or national interest," he stated.

Furthermore, on the counter-terror operations, he alleged that the BJP had claimed an end to the militant activities after 2019, calling the recent terrorist movement a question mark to the government. "There is nothing to say about those terrorists being neutralised. This is paramount. All of them should be neutralised. But after 2019, the BJP claimed that there are no militant activities anymore in the state, but if they are still happening, it's a question mark for the government," the Congress MLA stated. (ANI)