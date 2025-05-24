Three Naxalites, including JJMP supremo Pappu Lohara, were killed in an encounter with police in Latehar’s Ichabar forest. Lohara, a key Maoist leader and terror figure in the region, was wanted in multiple serious cases.

Jharkhand: In a significant blow to Naxalite operations in Jharkhand, three Maoists, including the notorious JJMP (Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad) commander Pappu Lohara, were killed in a police encounter in the Ichabar forest area under Latehar police station limits on Saturday morning.

According to senior police officials, the encounter broke out during an anti-Maoist operation jointly launched by Latehar district police and CRPF personnel based on specific intelligence inputs. The exchange of fire lasted several hours, after which the bodies of three Naxalites were recovered from the site.

Pappu Lohara, the slain JJMP supremo, had long been a symbol of fear in the Latehar district. He was wanted in several criminal cases, including murder, extortion, and attacks on security forces. His elimination is being considered a major success for the ongoing anti-Naxal operations in the region.

Among those killed was Pappu Lohara, who had become a symbol of terror in the region and carried a bounty of ₹10 lakh on his head. The second militant neutralised in the operation was Prabhat Ganjhu, another key leader of the outfit, with a ₹5 lakh reward announced against him.

According to security sources, a third member of the JJMP group was also injured in the crossfire and later arrested. An INSAS rifle was recovered from his possession, further strengthening the case against the armed rebel group.

The operation was part of a sustained crackdown on extremist elements operating in the region. Police and paramilitary forces launched the offensive following intelligence inputs regarding the presence of JJMP leaders in the forest area.

The operation is still ongoing as forces continue to search the area for other possible hideouts and members of the group.