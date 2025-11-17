Jitan Ram Manjhi met BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan, confirming Nitish Kumar as CM face and stating his party will not demand cabinet posts. He also blamed Rahul Gandhi's campaign remarks for the Mahagathbandhan's defeat in the Bihar polls.

Manjhi Rules Out Cabinet Talks, Backs Nitish for CM

Union Minister and HAM(S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday met Union Minister and BJP Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi, while ruling out any talks on cabinet berths, asserting that Nitish Kumar will be the face for the Chief Minister's post. Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde was also present during the meeting.

'Will Be Content With Whatever Is Offered'

Earlier today, Manjhi had told ANI that his discussion with Pradhan would not involve any ministerial positions, "We will not discuss any ministerial position. I need to discuss certain issues with him. One thing is clear: Nitish Kumar will be the face for the Chief Minister's post." On cabinet representation, Manjhi added, "We have never pressured ourselves or our party to seek a cabinet post or department. We have remained patient with whatever responsibilities were given to us. Today, our legislative party meeting convened, and we made it clear that there is no need to request a ministerial position; we will be content with whatever is offered. In our 46 years in politics, we have never demanded any position."

Swearing-In Ceremony Preparations

Manjhi also spoke about the swearing-in ceremony for the Bihar government, saying, "The ceremony will be held at Gandhi Maidan. Preparations are underway, but the date will be finalised once Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirms it. On Monday, the Chief Minister will hold the final cabinet meeting, give his vote of thanks, and submit his resignation to the Governor."

'Rahul Gandhi Spoiled the Game'

On Rahul Gandhi's campaign in Bihar, Manjhi said, "Rahul Gandhi has spoiled the whole game in Bihar. He insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, which angered the people. Later, he referred to Chhath Puja, a sacred festival, as a drama, further upsetting citizens across the state. Even those who were initially against us, after understanding the matter of faith, joined our side, benefiting the NDA. These actions by Rahul Gandhi have spoiled the game of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar."

Bihar Election Results

Meanwhile, the ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

Mahagathbandhan got just 35 seats with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winning 25 seats, Congress 6, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat. While All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat. (ANI)