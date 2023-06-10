Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 toppers take chopper ride for second year in succession; check details

The results of the board examinations were announced earlier this year. A senior official at the CMO said, "The children will be given this ride in recognition of their year-long efforts and chief minister Bhupesh Baghel will honour them with certificates and cash prizes later in the day at Raipur."

Toppers in Class 10 and Class 12 examinations conducted by the state board of Chhattisgarh on Saturday (June 10) took a helicopter ride in Raipur for the second year in succession. According to a news agency, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that nearly 86 students, who finished among the top three in matriculation and intermediate examinations conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Examinations this year were taken on a 15-minute helicopter ride.

The results of the board examinations were announced earlier this year. A senior official at the CMO said, "The children will be given this ride in recognition of their year-long efforts and chief minister Bhupesh Baghel will honour them with certificates and cash prizes later in the day at Raipur."

CM Baghel said that this move was aimed at inspiring students to do better in their board exams. The trips will be sponsored by the state government and were offered to all district toppers.

During the "Bhent-Mulakat" (meeting the masses) programme last year, CM Baghel visited Raghunath Nagar in the Pratappur Assembly seat, opening the joy ride path of the young people who yearned to touch the sky.

"Smriti, a student of Swami Atmanand School had expressed her desire to the chief minister to ride in a helicopter in response to which Baghel said when she would top the Class XII board examination, she would be able to enjoy a helicopter ride," an official said.

Baghel had then announced helicopter rides for the students who would make it to the merit list of the Class X and Class XII board examinations. Last year, as many as 125 students who topped in matriculation and intermediate examinations were taken on helicopter rides.

"The excitement of the children riding a helicopter at that time was remarkable. Last year, Devanand Kumeti, a student from a special backward tribe living in Abujhmad, Narayanpur, enjoyed the ride and said that the deep trees prevent even the sun's rays to reach the place where he resides but it was an amazing experience to watch the trees from such a height," the official said.