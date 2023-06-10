Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours; brings high waves at Gujarat's Tithal beach

With Cyclone Biparjoy forecast to intensify in the next 24 hours, the weather department has also advised fishermen not to venture into the seas off the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (June 10) said that the 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to intensify further in the next 24 hours. It also said the cyclone would move north-northeastwards.

In a tweet, the IMD said, "Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy at 2330 hrs IST of 9th June over east-central Arabian Sea near lat 16.0N & long 67.4E. Likely to intensify further & move north-northeastwards during the next 24hrs."

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours; Kerala to receive heavy rainfall

Meanwhile, high waves were observed at Gujarat's Tithal Beach in anticipation of Cyclone Biparjoy. As a precautionary measure, Tithal Beach has been closed to tourists until June 14. Tehsildar TC Patel, Valsad, said, "We told the fishermen not to venture into the sea and they all have come back. People will be shifted to the village at the seashore if needed. Shelters have been made for them. We have closed Tithal Beach for tourists till June 14."

With Cyclone Biparjoy forecast to intensify in the next 24 hours, the weather department has also advised fishermen not to venture into the seas off the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep.

A Twitter video showed the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy at a school in Tamil Nadu's Vellore. Several districts in Kerala, including, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Kannur were put on yellow alert on Friday.

On Thursday, the IMD said that the monsoon will advance to the remaining parts of Kerala, some parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and the Northeast in the next 48 hours.

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's govt cancels all traffic challans between 2017 to 2021; details here

The weather department has also said the wind speed due to Cyclone Biparjoy, is expected to reach up to 45 to 55 knots on June 10, 11 and 12. The speed may also touch the 65-knot mark. The cyclone is also expected to bring light rains and thunderstorms in coastal regions, including south Gujarat and Saurashtra.

All ports have been asked to hoist Distant Warning signal," Director of IMD's Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad, Manorama Mohanty said.