Jharkhand Shocker! 3.5-year-old nursery student raped in Jamshedpur; school van driver arrested

A 3.5-year-old nursery student was allegedly raped by her school van driver, Jaishree Tiwary, in Jamshedpur. The victim reported the incident to her family, who filed a complaint with the police. A special team was formed, and the accused was arrested within three hours.

Jamshedpur: A 30-year-old driver of a school van has been taken into custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a nursery student in Jamshedpur's Mango area on Friday. The victim's mother filed a police complaint on Saturday (Aug 10), leading to the swift arrest of the accused within just three hours.

Bihar: 7 dead, 16 injured in stampede at Baba Siddhanath Temple

At a press conference, Superintendent of Police Rishava Gard announced that a special police team successfully apprehended Jaishree Tiwary, a resident of Daiguttu, within a swift three-hour timeframe. The arrest was made following the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) by the victim's mother on Saturday, under the jurisdiction of the Mango police station.

The SP confirmed that the three-and-a-half-year-old victim underwent a medical checkup, and the accused driver was sent to judicial custody on Sunday.

On Friday, the minor victim returned home from school and reported stomach pain, revealing to her family that the school driver had sexually assaulted her. Upon learning of the incident, Senior Superintendent Kishore Kaushal promptly formed a special police team on Saturday and instructed them to arrest the perpetrator under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as stated by the SP.

A lady police officer gathered details from the victim's home before the driver's arrest. The school van has been impounded, and police assured the family of a swift chargesheet filing within a week.

Latest Videos