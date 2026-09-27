Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing Disha Salian's father, says he, Satish Salian, Sameer Wankhede and Ashutosh Pathak have sought police protection. He alleged threats from Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and questioned Aaditya Thackeray's 'Y-plus' security.

Advocate Nilesh Ojha on Sunday said that Disha Salian's father Satish Salian, Sameer Wankhede, Ashutosh Pathak and himself have sought police protection, alleging threats from Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders.

Advocate Ojha, representing Satish Salian in the case, said that they have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Chief Justice of India, and the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Ojha told ANI, "The CBI FIR was registered, and a letter was immediately written requesting police protection for four individuals: Satish Salian, our witness Sameer Wankhede, myself, and Ashutosh Pathak.”

'Accused enjoys 'Y-plus' security, witnesses unprotected'

Ojha questioned the provision of 'Y-plus' security to Aaditya Thackeray, while stating that those who brought the matter to light and allegedly faced threats were left without protection.

“The letter clearly states, citing records from your Home Ministry and the Narcotics Bureau, that it is evident that Aditya Thackeray is involved in the drug trade. Furthermore, an FIR has now been registered against him regarding gang rape, murder, and a cover-up. Several other high-profile individuals and police officers are also implicated as accused in this matter,” he said.

“We have already provided all prima facie evidence; the CBI has obtained everything necessary during the investigation to secure a conviction. Yet, the accused currently enjoys 'Y-plus' security provided by your administration. Meanwhile, those who brought this matter to light and those facing direct threats from individuals like Sanjay Raut were left unprotected,” the advocate added.

Complaint Over Lack of Protection

He further said that providing security was mandatory under the Witness Protection Scheme and Supreme Court guidelines, and alleged that the request for protection was not acted upon.

He further added, “Providing security is mandatory under the Witness Protection Scheme and Supreme Court guidelines. Yet, they failed to do so. Consequently, we compiled all the material and handed it over to the CBI. We also urged them to investigate the role of Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and determine why police protection was not granted."

"We have given a copy of this to the CBI, along with Prime Minister Modi ji, the Home Minister, the Chief Justice of India, and the Chief Minister," Ojha said.

Background of the Case

Disha Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, in Mumbai. Her death had initially been recorded as an Accidental Death Report (ADR). She died days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death also triggered a high-profile investigation and public controversy.

Bombay High Court directed the CBI to register a formal First Information Report (FIR) and launch a fresh probe. As the probe progresses, Satish Salian, accompanied by his lawyer Nilesh Ojha, has submitted a pen drive containing what they describe as evidence related to the death.

Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray has denied the allegations and hit back at the defamation notice sent by Satish Salian.