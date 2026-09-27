Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched 53 development projects worth ₹214.12 crore in unauthorized colonies across five constituencies. The projects will develop roads and drainage, benefiting around 1.75 lakh people by improving civic infrastructure.

As part of the Seva Sankalp campaign, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday laid the foundation stones for 53 development projects worth ₹214.12 crore in unauthorised colonies across the Kirari, Bawana, Mundka, Narela and Nangloi Jat Assembly constituencies. The projects are aimed at strengthening essential civic amenities and infrastructure in unauthorised colonies and will benefit around 1.75 lakh people.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said the Delhi Government’s objective is to strengthen basic civic amenities in every part of the city. Development works are now being undertaken in a planned manner in areas that have long faced problems related to basic infrastructure. Roads, drains, sewerage and drainage are basic rights of every citizen, she said, adding that the government is ensuring that the benefits of development reach every lane and every area of Delhi.

Project Scope and Impact

Under the 53 development projects, 1,062 roads and lanes in 27 unauthorised colonies will be developed. In addition, around 89.82 km of road network and 147.69 km of drainage network will be developed. This will improve local connectivity, strengthen drainage infrastructure and help reduce waterlogging.

North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia, Cabinet Ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood and Ravindra Indraj Singh, MLAs Raj Karan, Manoj Shokeen and Gajendra Daral, along with other public representatives and dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

Constituency-wise Project Allocation

Kirari Gets Largest Share

Kirari Assembly constituency accounts for the largest share of the 53 projects. A total of 27 development works will be undertaken in 14 unauthorised colonies at a cost of ₹105.51 crore. The projects include the development of 640 roads and lanes, 50.71 km of roads and 101.42 km of drainage network. The proposed stormwater drainage network will help improve drainage and reduce waterlogging.

Projects in Bawana, Mundka, Narela, and Nangloi Jat

Similarly, nine works worth ₹38.83 crore will be undertaken in Bawana, five works worth ₹22.05 crore in Mundka, four works worth ₹14.48 crore in Narela and eight works worth ₹33.25 crore in Nangloi Jat. The stormwater drainage networks being developed in these areas will play an important role in improving drainage and reducing waterlogging.

The development of paved roads and lanes will improve local connectivity and also help reduce dust arising from unpaved and damaged surfaces.

Fulfilling 'Viksit Delhi' Vision

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that development works have gained new momentum following the change in government in Delhi after 27 years. The government’s objective is not merely to make announcements but to find permanent solutions to problems that have remained pending for years. The Delhi Government is working to fulfil the basic needs of every lane, every area and every Assembly constituency, and is moving towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s resolve for a ‘Viksit Delhi’.

The government is not limiting itself to formulating schemes, but is focusing on implementing them on the ground in a time-bound manner and ensuring that people receive their direct benefits. The expansion of basic infrastructure such as roads and drainage in unauthorised colonies is an important step in this direction.

Development Reaching Every Lane

Delhi PWD and Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the Delhi Government is committed to ensuring that the pace of development is no longer confined to the main roads, but reaches every lane and every household in unauthorised colonies. The 53 development projects worth ₹214.12 crore launched in Kirari, Bawana, Mundka, Narela and Nangloi Jat are an important step towards resolving basic problems that have remained pending for years. By strengthening road, sewerage and drainage infrastructure, the government is working with full commitment to make these areas better and more convenient, he said.

Addressing Past Neglect

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh said that adequate attention was not paid to development works in the Kirari area during the previous government’s tenure. The Aam Aadmi Party government remained in power for a long time and the constituency still has an Aam Aadmi Party MLA, but the expected development works were not carried out in the area. He said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has now made a budget of ₹105 crore available, ensuring that there is no discrimination in development works or budget allocation based on whether an Assembly constituency has an Aam Aadmi Party or BJP MLA. (ANI)