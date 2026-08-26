JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto alleged that jobs were sold in 45 examinations in Jharkhand. Participating in the 'Recruitment System Reform Yatra', he said the march is a pledge to ensure action against the guilty, including top officials.

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto, participating in the 'Recruitment System Reform Yatra' in Chatra, alleged that jobs were sold in 45 examinations in Jharkhand and said the Yatra is a pledge to ensure action against the guilty, be it the Chief Minister, IAS or IPS officer.

"For 26 years, everyone has been plagued by Jharkhand's corrupt system. Irregularities mar every single recruitment process. We tried fighting at various levels, but regardless of which government was in power over these 26 years, they all engaged in selling jobs. We had been raising this issue for years, yet the government, the system, and even the general public found it hard to believe. This time, however, the whole world has witnessed our movement," Mahto said.

Demand for Action Against Guilty

He added that the government admitted that jobs were sold in 45 examinations, 22 exams were cancelled, and inquiries were ordered into 17 others. "Consequently, the government admitted that jobs were sold in 45 examinations; 22 exams were cancelled, and inquiries were ordered into 17 others... But this alone won't fix Jharkhand. The question is: what action is being taken against the guilty? Our march is not merely a journey; it is a pledge that action must be taken against anyone involved in selling jobs--be it the Chief Minister, an IAS officer, or an IPS officer," he told reporters.

State-wide Youth Frustration

On Tuesday, Mahto had joined the ongoing 'Recruitment System Reform Yatra' in Hazaribagh, which had drawn a large turnout of students and aspirants demanding sweeping changes to the state's employment framework.

Speaking to ANI during the rally, Mahto had emphasised that the mobilisation reflected the collective frustration of the younger generation across all 24 districts of the state. "This was the 'hunkaar' of the youth across all 24 districts. Students now wanted concrete decisions, not assurances," he had said.

(ANI)