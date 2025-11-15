Political leaders including PM Narendra Modi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended greetings on Jharkhand Foundation Day. They praised the state's rich tribal culture and history, wishing its residents peace, progress, and prosperity.

Leaders Extend Greetings on Statehood Day

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday extended heartfelt wishes to the people of Jharkhand on the state's Foundation Day. In a post shared on social media platform X, Priyanka Gandhi wrote, "Heartiest greetings to all brothers and sisters of Jharkhand on the State Foundation Day...Jharkhand, abundant in natural resources, has a unique folk culture that enriches our diversity. I wish happiness, peace, and progress for all the residents of the state."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of Jharkhand Statehood Day. "Heartfelt greetings to all the residents of the glorious state of Jharkhand, enriched with tribal culture, on the occasion of the state's foundation day. The history of this land of Lord Birsa Munda is filled with tales of courage, struggle, and self-respect. Today, on this special occasion, I extend my wishes for the progress and prosperity of the state along with all my family members in the state," he wrote on X.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also extended greetings on Jharkhand Foundation Day, paying tribute to the iconic tribal leader Birsa Munda. The Vice President said that Jharkhand is a land which is imbued with valour, self-respect, and a rich tribal culture, renowned for its glorious history. "Heartiest congratulations to all residents on the Silver Jubilee of the establishment of Jharkhand State. This land of Lord Birsa Munda, imbued with valour, self-respect, and a rich tribal culture, is renowned for its glorious history. Enriched by the contributions of its diligent people, this state is playing an invaluable role in the nation's development. My earnest wish is that Jharkhand continues to scale new heights of progress and that this land remains forever filled with prosperity and peace," Vice President wrote on 'X'.

A Day of Historical Significance

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000, which happens to be the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda. This year, the Foundation Day coincides with the 150th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter. (ANI)