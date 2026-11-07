Prominent tribal activist Nisha Kumari has died by suicide in Ranchi. JMM urges trust in the police probe, while the BJP demands a CBI inquiry, sparking a political debate over the tragic death and allegations of local inaction.

JMM Mourns Tragic Death of Tribal Activist Nisha Kumari

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 7 (ANI): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson Manoj Pandey on Saturday mourned the tragic death of prominent tribal activist Nisha Kumari, who allegedly died by suicide at her Ranchi residence on Friday and said the police were conducting an impartial investigation into the matter. Reacting to the incident, Pandey said, “This is a deeply tragic and unfortunate incident. A tribal daughter, a daughter of Jharkhand, is no longer with us. Regardless of her criticisms of the government or political leaders, she was certainly not our enemy; she was a daughter of Jharkhand. The police are conducting an impartial investigation into the entire matter.”

Political Fallout and Allegations

He also criticised the BJP for raising political demands following the incident. “What is even more distressing is that the BJP chooses to engage in politics even during such tragic and sorrowful times. I heard the BJP State President and the LoP demand an FIR, a formal case, and a CBI inquiry,” he said.

Referring to the statement made by Nisha Kumari, Pandey said, “Her statement mentioned certain names; in fact, the RSS and the BJP were also named. She even remarked that no one offered her any support or stood by her.” Appealing to people to trust the police investigation, he added, “Nevertheless, everyone should place their full trust in the police administration; a preliminary report is expected within the next few days.” (ANI)

Circumstances Surrounding the Incident

Nisha Kumari, a prominent tribal leader, allegedly died by suicide on Friday. The activist broadcast an 11-minute Facebook Live video before her death, viewed by thousands, in which she expressed deep distress, wept, apologised to her parents, and openly named local land mafias, government officials, and police inaction for driving her to extreme despair.

During the livestream, she stated that opposing the government and local land brokers was "inviting death," and reportedly called the Pithoria police station in-charge to announce her intent to self-harm. She was later found hanging from a ceiling fan.

Police Response and Investigation

The police confirmed registering an Unnatural Death (UD) case, conducting an FSL scientific sweep, and subjecting the body to a medical board post-mortem at RIMS. While acknowledging that the victim specifically accused the Pithoria SHO of ignoring prior written complaints, the police administration maintained that all allegations are being actively probed before assigning formal culpability. The tragedy has sparked sharp criticism from opposition leaders, who questioned why the authorities failed to act while thousands watched the livestream in real time. (ANI)

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