Seven people were killed and one was injured in a vehicle-truck collision in Jharkhand's Ramgarh. Separately, a stampede-like situation during a cricket match at Ranchi's JSCA Stadium left several people injured due to overcrowding.

7 Killed in Ramgarh Road Accident

At least seven people were killed, and one person sustained serious injuries after a passenger vehicle collided with a truck in the Rajrappa police station area of Jharkhand's Ramgarh district late Thursday night, police said.

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According to Ramgarh Police, the accident occurred at around 12 o'clock at night on the Ramgarh-Bokaro road near Lari village under the Rajrappa police station limits. The passenger vehicle was carrying members of a Tasha party when it collided with the truck, resulting in severe injuries to the occupants.

Seven people died on the spot, while one critically injured person was rushed to Ramgarh Sadar Hospital for treatment. Police said that people of Marangmarcha of Rajrappa police station area are also among those who died in the accident. Further details are awaited.

Stampede-like Situation at Ranchi Stadium

In a separate incident on June 23, a stampede-like situation arose at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi during the final match of the Jharkhand T20 League due to an unexpectedly large crowd, leaving several people injured, officials said.

According to officials, a large number of spectators gathered at the stadium as entry for the final match was free. As the crowd swelled, authorities closed the stadium gates, triggering unrest among people waiting to enter.

Some spectators attempted to scale the gates and boundary walls to gain entry into the stadium, leading to chaos and a stampede-like situation. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, where they are undergoing treatment.

Senior police officials, including the Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), reached the stadium. A large police force was also deployed at the venue to bring the situation under control.

SSP Attributes Chaos to Slow Security Frisking

Speaking to reporters, Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan said the slow pace of security frisking led to significant pressure from the public outside, which caused the chaos.

"Only one gate was open for public entry, which caused a sudden surge in the crowd. The slow pace of security frisking led to significant pressure from the public outside, and the crowd became unruly for a brief period. We stepped in and brought the situation under control."

"Some people sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. To my knowledge, four or five individuals were hurt. The situation is now calm and under control," he added.

Meanwhile, Eyewitnesses alleged poor crowd management, claiming that limited gate openings led to chaos as spectators attempted to force entry. (ANI)