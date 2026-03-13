Mandya Police arrested five people in two separate cases for stealing 27 bikes in Mandya and Mysore. The seized vehicles are worth Rs. 14 lakh. A gold chain worth Rs. 3 lakh was also confiscated from the accused.

The Mandya Police have arrested five individuals for stealing bikes from various places in Mandya and Mysore districts. The accused persons have been arrested in two separate cases. In the first case, the accused has been identified as Chandrashekhar, a resident of Mandya taluka, Kagehalladoddi. He has been arrested for stealing at least 15 bikes. He is accused of stealing these bikes from more than 15 farmers. He was drawing sketches while farmers parked their bikes near their houses and fields. He targeted the bikes, stealing them and selling them to others.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Second Case Involves Trio from Mysore

In another case, Rihan Pasha, Syed Ayan and another minor from the Mysore district were arrested. The three stole around 12 bikes.

27 Bikes and Gold Chain Seized

The massive operation was conducted by Mandya East and West police stations. The officials seized the stolen vehicles from the possession of the accused persons. The seized goods included 27 bikes worth Rs. 14 lakh, and a gold chain worth Rs. 3 lakh was also confiscated during the arrest.

SP Praises Investigation Team

Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) Shobha Rani formed a team to investigate both the separate cases. A team was formed comprising Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Seshadri Kumar of East Police Station and staff members Lingaraju, Umar, Ravikiran and Shivakumar Lokesh.

SP Shobha Rani praised the police for their action in solving the case and confiscating the goods. (ANI)