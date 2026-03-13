BJP's Nishikant Dubey challenges Congress on its development record from 1974-2014. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi criticises the government on energy security, questioning foreign influence, and raises concerns over potential LPG shortages.

BJP MP Challenges Congress's Development Record

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday challenged the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi to provide evidence of any significant implementation of key national projects, such as nuclear facilities and railway electrification, during their decades-long tenure, from 1974 to 2014. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, while speaking to the reporters, said, "A report was prepared from 1970-1974, all the recommendations of the report, like developing nuclear facilities, railways should be electrified...I challenge the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi which things were implemented by them from 1974 to 2014...India is not affected by the West Asia conflict...PM Modi will safeguard the people of the nation..."

Nishikant Dubey further added, "He is the vocational leader of propaganda and his main aim is to go for a picnic...He is not concerned about the poor, and the nation knows them..."

Rahul Gandhi on India's Energy Security

Earlier, on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi further stressed that energy security forms the foundation of any nation's stability. He criticised the idea of allowing external powers to influence India's decisions regarding its energy partnerships. According to him, India should independently determine from whom it purchases oil and gas. He questioned why a country of India's size would allow another nation, referring to US President Donald Trump, to influence whether India can buy oil from Russia or shape its relationships with global energy suppliers.

"The foundation of every single nation is its energy security. Allowing the United States to decide who we buy oil from, who we buy gas from, and whether we can buy oil from Russia or not...Our relationship with different oil suppliers can be decided by us. This is what has been bartered...Why a nation the size of India would allow any other nation, the President of another nation to give us permission to buy Russian oil, to decide who our relationships are with," Rahul Gandhi said.

With the West Asia Conflict putting stress on fuel supply routes that use the Strait of Hormuz, sources said that Iranian authorities have decided to allow Indian flagged ships to pass safely through the Strait, where maritime traffic has all but halted since the US and Israel attacked Iran.

Gandhi Raises LPG Shortage Concerns

On Thursday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, expressed concern over the shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) amid the situation in West Asia, asking the Centre to start preparing and change the mindset.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said that he was not allowed to make a statement on the LPG shortage in Parliament. Gandhi said, "Normally, the procedure is that you can ask to talk. So I asked to be allowed to make a statement about the LPG gas and oil situation in the country. But a new procedure has started where the Minister will first decide, then I will speak, then the Minister will reply."

This came after Congress MP KC Venugopal asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, "The LoP has given a notice. Please allow the LoP to raise the issue of the LPG crisis." (ANI)